Meadowlawn PTO Carnival Silent Auction Experiences 2026

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Bid to win a pizza party experience for you and 3 friends at Arnis with Ms. Kauffman and Ms. Gable
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a bowling party experience for you and 3 friends at Best's Bowl Center with Ms. Rodriquez and Mrs. Cason
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a bowling party experience for you and 3 friends at Best's Bowl Center with Ms. Powlen and Mrs. Hirt
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a chips and queso party experience for you and 3 friends at Cazadores with Ms. Snyder and Mrs. Zook
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a ice cream party experience for you and 3 friends at Sycamore Custard with Ms. Hickner and Mrs. Hilge
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a ice cream party experience for you and 3 friends at Sycamore Custard with Mrs. Reader/Luzadder and Mrs. Rupe
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a cupcake party experience for you and 3 friends at 10.10 Bakery with Ms.Soto and Mrs. Wilkening
Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win a canvas painting party for you and 3 friends with Ms. Cullen
Starting bid
Skip the scramble and enjoy the celebration like a VIP!
Two reserved seats front and center! Aisle access, no arriving 45 minutes early to save a spot. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy every moment.
Perfectly positioned within the first 4 rows of the center section, these two consecutive seats guarantee the best view.
Starting bid
Skip the scramble and enjoy the celebration like a VIP!
Two reserved seats front and center! Aisle access, no arriving 45 minutes early to save a spot. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy every moment.
Perfectly positioned within the first 4 rows of the center section, these two consecutive seats guarantee the best view.
Starting bid
Skip the seat hunt and settle in like a pro for the 3rd grade program.
Four reserved seats together, aisle access, no early arrival, no saving spots. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy the show.
Starting bid
Skip the seat hunt and settle in like a pro for the 3rd grade program.
Four reserved seats together, aisle access, no early arrival, no saving spots. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy the show.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Trade the crowded back rows for a front row view of a big milestone.
Two reserved seats, front and center. Aisle access, no early arrival, no squeezing in. Just walk in and be exactly where you want to be!
Located in the first four rows of the center section, these 2 consecutive seats give you a clear view of your 5th grader!
Starting bid
Trade the crowded back rows for a front row view of a big milestone.
Two reserved seats, front and center. Aisle access, no early arrival, no squeezing in. Just walk in and be exactly where you want to be!
Located in the first four rows of the center section, these 2 consecutive seats give you a clear view of your 5th grader!
Starting bid
Bid to Win Mayor for the Day Experience and see what it feels like to be mayor of Monticello as you hang out with Mayor Sims
Starting bid
Bid to win Miss White County for the Day experience where you and up to 3 friends will spend up to 2 hours with Miss White County. She will crown you Miss White County for the Day and your friends will be the court. This experience includes a crown and sash for you, tiaras for your friends, a craft and desserts from 10.10 Bakery
Thank you Dellinger Properties Management for your sponsorship
Starting bid
Bid to win an ice cream party for the class!
Thank you Thrive & Co Marketing for your sponsorship
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