Hosted by

Meadowlawn PTO Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Meadowlawn PTO Carnival Silent Auction Experiences 2026

Pick-up location

715 W Ohio St, Monticello, IN 47960, USA

Fire Station Tour + Police Escort to School item
Fire Station Tour + Police Escort to School
$100

Starting bid

Pizza Party Experience item
Pizza Party Experience
$30

Starting bid

Bid to win a pizza party experience for you and 3 friends at Arnis with Ms. Kauffman and Ms. Gable


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Cason Bowling Experience item
Cason Bowling Experience
$100

Starting bid

Bid to win a bowling party experience for you and 3 friends at Best's Bowl Center with Ms. Rodriquez and Mrs. Cason


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Hirt Bowling Experience item
Hirt Bowling Experience
$86

Starting bid

Bid to win a bowling party experience for you and 3 friends at Best's Bowl Center with Ms. Powlen and Mrs. Hirt


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Chips and Queso Experience item
Chips and Queso Experience
$70

Starting bid

Bid to win a chips and queso party experience for you and 3 friends at Cazadores with Ms. Snyder and Mrs. Zook


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Hilge/Hickner Ice Cream Experience item
Hilge/Hickner Ice Cream Experience
$81

Starting bid

Bid to win a ice cream party experience for you and 3 friends at Sycamore Custard with Ms. Hickner and Mrs. Hilge


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Reader/Rupe Ice Cream Experience item
Reader/Rupe Ice Cream Experience
$50

Starting bid

Bid to win a ice cream party experience for you and 3 friends at Sycamore Custard with Mrs. Reader/Luzadder and Mrs. Rupe


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

10.10 Party item
10.10 Party
$30

Starting bid

Bid to win a cupcake party experience for you and 3 friends at 10.10 Bakery with Ms.Soto and Mrs. Wilkening


Thank you Dellinger Property Management for your sponsorship

Art Party item
Art Party
$30

Starting bid

Bid to win a canvas painting party for you and 3 friends with Ms. Cullen

May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to Kindergarten Graduation - A item
May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to Kindergarten Graduation - A
$75

Starting bid

Skip the scramble and enjoy the celebration like a VIP!

Two reserved seats front and center! Aisle access, no arriving 45 minutes early to save a spot. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy every moment.


Perfectly positioned within the first 4 rows of the center section, these two consecutive seats guarantee the best view.

May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to Kindergarten Graduation - B item
May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to Kindergarten Graduation - B
$50

Starting bid

Skip the scramble and enjoy the celebration like a VIP!

Two reserved seats front and center! Aisle access, no arriving 45 minutes early to save a spot. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy every moment.


Perfectly positioned within the first 4 rows of the center section, these two consecutive seats guarantee the best view.

4 Reserved Seats to 3rd Grade Program - A item
4 Reserved Seats to 3rd Grade Program - A
$30

Starting bid

Skip the seat hunt and settle in like a pro for the 3rd grade program.

Four reserved seats together, aisle access, no early arrival, no saving spots. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy the show.

4 Reserved Seats to 3rd Grade Program - A item
4 Reserved Seats to 3rd Grade Program - A
$30

Starting bid

Skip the seat hunt and settle in like a pro for the 3rd grade program.

Four reserved seats together, aisle access, no early arrival, no saving spots. Just walk in, sit down and enjoy the show.

4 Reserved Seats to 4th Grade Program - A item
4 Reserved Seats to 4th Grade Program - A
$30

Starting bid

4 Reserved Seats to 4th Grade Program - B item
4 Reserved Seats to 4th Grade Program - B
$40

Starting bid

May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to 5th Grade Celebration - A item
May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to 5th Grade Celebration - A
$30

Starting bid

Trade the crowded back rows for a front row view of a big milestone.

Two reserved seats, front and center. Aisle access, no early arrival, no squeezing in. Just walk in and be exactly where you want to be!

Located in the first four rows of the center section, these 2 consecutive seats give you a clear view of your 5th grader!

May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to 5th Grade Celebration - B item
May 2026 - 2 Reserved Seats to 5th Grade Celebration - B
$30

Starting bid

Trade the crowded back rows for a front row view of a big milestone.

Two reserved seats, front and center. Aisle access, no early arrival, no squeezing in. Just walk in and be exactly where you want to be!

Located in the first four rows of the center section, these 2 consecutive seats give you a clear view of your 5th grader!

Mayor for the Day Experience item
Mayor for the Day Experience
$50

Starting bid

Bid to Win Mayor for the Day Experience and see what it feels like to be mayor of Monticello as you hang out with Mayor Sims

Miss White County for the Day item
Miss White County for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Bid to win Miss White County for the Day experience where you and up to 3 friends will spend up to 2 hours with Miss White County. She will crown you Miss White County for the Day and your friends will be the court. This experience includes a crown and sash for you, tiaras for your friends, a craft and desserts from 10.10 Bakery


Thank you Dellinger Properties Management for your sponsorship

Class Ice Cream Party item
Class Ice Cream Party
$120

Starting bid

Bid to win an ice cream party for the class!


Thank you Thrive & Co Marketing for your sponsorship

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