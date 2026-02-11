Meadows Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
These two games can be redeemed any time at Katy. Each game is for up to 5 people to play for 60 minutes. Valued $300
Enter the game where you become the player in the world's first active gaming facility. Jump, climb, problem-solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure.
Starting bid
In the Paint, Foam, or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance
through 5 hi-tech video game rooms to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb or a Slime Bomb, or else... GET BLASTED!
1-Hour Session
Choose Paint Mission, Foam Mission or Slime Mission
Minimum 4 people / Maximum 6
Includes Photos/videos from Bomb Room
Ages 8 and up (See our website for time restrictions)
VALUE: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!