Meadows Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

These two games can be redeemed any time at Katy. Each game is for up to 5 people to play for 60 minutes. Valued $300





What is Activate?

Enter the game where you become the player in the world's first active gaming facility. Jump, climb, problem-solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure.