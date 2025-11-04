Meadowview Event Sponsors 2025-2026

Circle of Roses
$1,000

·  Exclusive logo on mascot uniform (Limit one (1) sponsor; aligned with district brand standards)

·  “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” verbal recognition at major PTO events and assemblies

·  Marquee placement on PTO sponsor pages (website/newsletter)

·  Three (3) dedicated social posts per year featuring the mascot + sponsor

·  On‑site activation at one (1) major event per year (per school approval)

Mustang Champion
$500

·  Prominent logo placement on PTO sponsor signage and newsletter

·  Recognition during key PTO events

·  Opportunity to display promotional materials or host an information table at one event

·  Up to five (5) social media shoutouts throughout the year

Trailblazer
$400

·  Logo on PTO sponsor signage and newsletter

·  Recognition during PTO meetings or community events

·  Up to three (3) social media shoutouts throughout the year

Spirit Sponsor
$200

·  Logo on PTO sponsor signage and digital materials

·  Up to two (2) social media shoutouts throughout the year

Friends of Meadowview
$100

·  Logo on PTO sponsor signage and listings

One (1) social media thank-you shoutout

