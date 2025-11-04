Meadowview Event Sponsors 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
· Exclusive logo on mascot uniform (Limit one (1) sponsor; aligned with district brand standards)
· “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” verbal recognition at major PTO events and assemblies
· Marquee placement on PTO sponsor pages (website/newsletter)
· Three (3) dedicated social posts per year featuring the mascot + sponsor
· On‑site activation at one (1) major event per year (per school approval)
· Prominent logo placement on PTO sponsor signage and newsletter
· Recognition during key PTO events
· Opportunity to display promotional materials or host an information table at one event
· Up to five (5) social media shoutouts throughout the year
· Logo on PTO sponsor signage and newsletter
· Recognition during PTO meetings or community events
· Up to three (3) social media shoutouts throughout the year
· Logo on PTO sponsor signage and digital materials
· Up to two (2) social media shoutouts throughout the year
· Logo on PTO sponsor signage and listings
One (1) social media thank-you shoutout
