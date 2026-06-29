Meadowview Event Sponsors 2026-2027

About the memberships
Become one of the Meadowview PTO’s top community partners for the 2026–2027 school year. Circle of Roses Premier Sponsors receive our highest level of recognition, including prominent sponsor placement where appropriate, multiple social media thank-yous, website/newsletter recognition, and recognition connected to major PTO events when timing and event logistics allow.
Circle of Roses Premier Sponsorship helps support student experiences, staff appreciation, family events, classroom support, and PTO-funded programs throughout the school year.
Mustang Champion sponsors provide strong year-round support for Meadowview students, staff, and families. Sponsors at this level receive prominent social media recognition, website/newsletter recognition, event signage when tied to a specific event, and possible recognition at major PTO events when timing allows.
This level is a great fit for businesses that want meaningful visibility while helping us fund events, appreciation efforts, and student programs.
Trailblazer sponsors help the PTO bring student, staff, and family events to life throughout the school year. Sponsors at this level receive PTO social media recognition, newsletter or website recognition where applicable, and event signage or activity recognition when connected to a specific sponsored need.
This level works well for businesses interested in supporting a specific PTO event, activity, or school-year initiative.
Spirit Sponsors provide accessible and meaningful support for Meadowview PTO events, staff appreciation, student activities, and family programs. Sponsors at this level receive social media recognition, digital recognition where applicable, and event-specific recognition when the sponsorship is tied to a particular activity, item, or need.
This is a great option for local businesses that want to support Meadowview in a practical, visible way.
Friends of Meadowview sponsors help support PTO-funded programs, events, and appreciation efforts throughout the school year. Sponsors at this level receive a social media thank-you and sponsor listing where applicable.
This is a simple and appreciated way for families, small businesses, and community supporters to contribute to the PTO.
Trail Mate sponsorships are for custom contributions, in-kind donations, gift cards, prizes, food, supplies, services, or other creative ways to support the PTO.
Recognition will be based on the type, timing, usefulness, and value of the contribution. Examples include social media recognition, event signage, newsletter or website mention, or recognition near a sponsored activity when appropriate.
This is a great option for businesses that want to support a specific event, donate an item or service, contribute a gift basket, or partner with the PTO in a way that does not fit a standard sponsorship level.
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