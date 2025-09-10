Meals on Heels 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Anne Armitage is a Cedar Rapids–based artist and co-owner of Moss, a boutique plant and décor shop in Czech Village. With a background in design and a passion for bringing nature indoors, Anne creates unique, plant-inspired works that blend creativity with organic beauty. Through her art and her shop, she shares her love of living design, inspiring others to see plants and natural elements as both functional and expressive pieces of art.
Garrett Turner is a Cedar Rapids artist who enjoys creating vibrant, intuitive works in pastels, paint and charcoal. Rather than possessing a formal art education, Garrett's approach has been exploratory and self-guided, showing an ever changing and evolving artscape in his style.
Zhen E Rammelsberg has always had a soft spot for boots and shoes, so when the planning committee needed fresh ideas, she stepped up and suggested a decorated boot auction—it really kicked things off! Though not a trained artist, she couldn’t resist joining the fun and put her sole into designing Scooby Doo and the Mystery of the Cedar Rapids Gothic. By day, Zhen E is the Managing Director of Playtime Poppy Children’s Theatre, but in this piece you’ll also spot a happy little ear of corn, laced in for extra flair.
Melissa Marie Collins fell in love with oil painting in college and went on to explore many mediums, including fibers. She began designing fabric in the quilt industry in 2009 and will debut her 13th collection in the spring. After many years of working in the public, she leads a quiet life teaching art and sewing from her home studio. She believes that a handmade wardrobe is possible and strives for it. You can find her art goods at ArtistMMC on Etsy.
For class information contact her via email:
Heather Wagner is an artist and the Executive Director of the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy in Cedar Rapids. A graduate of Iowa State University with a BFA in Art and Design, she built a career in advertising and freelance design before returning to her hometown of Cedar Rapids in 2000. Her work includes murals for schools, businesses, and community institutions, along with nearly two decades of studio practice in the Cherry Building. Heather joined the Arts Academy in 2014 and has since led programs that connect people of all ages and abilities to the arts. She also serves on several local arts and community committees and enjoys time with her two grown sons and exploring the outdoors in her Jeep.
Aaron is originally from the Quad Cities area and moved to Cedar Rapids to attend Coe College, where he earned a BA in Psychology and Studio Art. He later studied Art History at the University of Iowa. Since then, Cedar Rapids has remained home and a place of creative and professional growth. Aaron has always been drawn to both creating and experiencing art in many forms, with inspiration rooted in the surrealist movement and contemporary practices that challenge social norms. His work reflects a fascination with the unexpected, the symbolic, and the ways art can spark dialogue and reflection. Aaron is grateful to be a part of a wonderful night supporting Horizons and the amazing work every team does for our community.
Marimer Stadtmueller was born in Mexico City (June, 1967) and has been an American citizen since 2019. Marimer moved to Iowa in 2012. She is a mother of grown up twins, has two small grandchildren, and is married to Denny. Her studio is located in her own house in Marion, Iowa. Marimer is a designer, art instructor, muralist, painter, photographer, crafter, and more. She has done over 200 private commissions around Mexico, Spain, and the U.S. Her commissions include family, animal portraits on big sized canvases, and murals. She has participated in more than 20 solo and collective art exhibitions in galleries in both Mexico and the U.S. Right now, she defines her style as Abstract, though in true “artist” form, this depends on her inspiration in everyday life. She utilizes mixed media, acrylic paints, collage, media gel sticks, aquarelle, and many other materials. She is now making vivid faces, with a good eye for how to combine and to find a balance with colors and forms. Her artistic life is one of bold bright colors, different techniques and styles, education, and creation.
Christina Farrell is an interdisciplinary Master Teaching Artist who consults with schools and arts organizations across the US and internationally. Her artwork has been displayed at CSPS and the Averill House. She created murals for Wellington Heights Community Church and street art for the City of Cedar Rapids. She was recently selected as a 2025 artist to paint one of seven pianos displayed throughout Des Moines for CitySounds.
Kristin Brooks is an Iowa native. She has been involved in art and music since her first piano lesson at age 3. As a child, her grandmother gave art lessons to the neighborhood kids in her basement during the summers. She has created countless posters over the years for concerts and events. Though not always creating traditional forms of art, she frequently helps backstage with wigs and makeup at the Cedar Rapids Opera, and was the graphic designer for RHCR Theatre company for 6 years. Kristin’s mixed media go-go boot design was inspired by “La Catrina”. La Catrina is a famous icon of Mexico's Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday, symbolizing that death is the great equalizer, a concept that applies to everyone regardless of class or wealth. Kristin can be seen performing music on stage with her husband or with her band, the Cowtippers, or you may also run into her during her day job tuning pianos in schools, colleges, concert halls, churches, and residences throughout Eastern Iowa.
Megan Froelich is an educator and community arts contributor in Cedar Rapids who leads creative workshops—such as “Wild & Whimsical Mixed Media” classes for local students. She also teaches jewelry making through Eastern Iowa Arts Academy via her studio Off Da Beadin Path.
Maya Gönlübol is the founder and floristry lead of Kismet Coffee & Bloom in Cedar Rapids, blending her passion for fine and public art with floral design to create garden-inspired, expressive arrangements. With her business partner husband, she helped open their café-flower shop hybrid in the NewBo / Czech Village area, offering both a floral bar and café experience.Maya is also involved in Cedar Rapids community projects, such as contributing to the city’s social media “Takeover Day” initiative through Iowa BIG as a student representative.
Savvy Lauer fell in love with art at an early age. Her work with oils has been displayed locally as well as at her gallery showing in St. Louis
Gae is a self-taught mixed media artist with an emphasis on found object assemblage and creative re-use of clothing, textiles, and fibers in the construction of whimsically stitched dolls, balls and… BOOTS (oh my). Gae has her studio, gallery, and store, HAPPENSTANCE on 7th, in the alley of 1244 7th Avenue in Uptown Marion.
Ann has been an avid supporter of arts and human service organizations in our community over the past 20 years, AND she is an artist, herself! Mostly, in the performing arts: singing, acting, and dancing, but she also loves to create through the visual arts and writing. Ann has recently been nurturing these loves through one on one creative sessions with the wonderful artist: Akwi Nji. Ann's "GROOVY BOOTY" is inspired by last year's hippie Halloween costume, by her sense of whimsy, and by her desire for PEACE among all and a great GROOVE to dance to! You can see Ann on stage the first two weekend's in October in Crooked Path's production of Metamorphoses and in February in TCR's production of Guys & Dolls. Please give generous BOOTY to this great cause tonight! Thank you!
Value of $400. Enjoy an evening at the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station, courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Firefighters Foundation. Dinner tour includes an authentic firehouse dinner for up to 10 people, enjoyed with on-duty firefighters; a private, behind the scenes tour of the Central Fire Station; and a ride in a fire engine. Must be used within one year of award; limit of 10 people in party; no alcohol allowed on CRFD premises; dinner will be "typical" fire house style meal eaten with on duty CRFD firefighters
Valued at $555. This incredible getaway includes an overnight stay at the luxurious Riverside Casino & Golf Resort and a full round of golf for two on their stunning course. You'll also receive two hours of play or a $100 credit at PinSeekers, where cutting-edge golf entertainment meets serious fun. To keep your game strong, the package includes golf essentials like balls, tees, and ball markers. After your day on the green, kick back with a custom bottle opener, two mugs, and a $40 gift card to Field Day Brewing—the perfect way to toast a great round. Whether you're hitting the fairway or the taproom, this package is a hole-in-one!
Valued at $150. Indulge in a perfect blend of culture, flavor, and relaxation with this delightful package. Enjoy a group pass that include 10 tickets to CSPS Theatre, offering a memorable night of live performance and entertainment. Treat yourself to something sweet with a $10 gift card to Anh's Bakery, then unwind at home with an authentic tea set and a soothing blend of Cherry Almond Black Tea. It’s the ultimate mix of art, aroma, and indulgence!
Valued at $650. This package includes a premium car care kit from Cassill Motors along with one standard oil change to get you started. You'll also receive five standard oil changes from Milex, ensuring your vehicle stays well-maintained throughout the year. To keep the exterior sparkling, enjoy four Titanium car washes from Mister CarWash. Plus, we've included a selection of essential car cleaning products—wipes, protectant spray, air fresheners, WD-40, and cleaning towels—so your ride stays fresh, clean, and road-ready inside and out.
Value of $100. Show your Cedar Rapids pride with this “Love Local” package, featuring unique items from local businesses that celebrate the heart of our city. This curated bundle includes a Cedar Rapids notebook, notepad, coasters, wine preserver cork, Midwest-themed towel, and a book filled with fun things to do around town. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting a fellow local, this package is a perfect way to support small businesses and showcase everything you love about Cedar Rapids!
Value of $125. Enjoy a day of fall fun with 4 passes to Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins, Iowa—your go-to destination for corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin picking, and family-friendly attractions! To sweeten the experience, you’ll also get 2 bags of locally loved Almost Famous popcorn, perfect for snacking on the way or saving for later. It’s a deliciously fun way to make memories while supporting local Iowa favorites!
Value of $265. Treat yourself or someone special to a package that combines cleanliness, creativity, and delicious local flavor! This bundle includes 6 hours of professional cleaning from MJ’s Cleaning Service (a $210 value at $35/hour), perfect for refreshing your home or tackling a deep clean with expert care. You’ll also enjoy a $30 gift card to Need Pizza, a local favorite known for its crave-worthy pies—perfect for a night off from cooking. To top it all off, unleash your creativity with a $25 gift certificate to the Iowa Ceramics Center & Glass Studio, where you can explore pottery, glasswork, and hands-on workshops
Valued at $400. It includes an overnight stay at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, offering a relaxing and stylish retreat. Head to XGolf for two hours of simulated golf fun, complete with a bucket of beer to share. You'll also receive a selection of golf accessories, including three golf balls, tees, ball markers, and a bottle opener. Top it off with a Champion sports hat, four tickets to a Kernels baseball game during the 2026 season, and a $40 gift card to Quinton’s Bar & Deli—perfect for food, drinks, and good times.
Valued at $445. This auction package offers a rich array of theatrical and dining experiences in Eastern Iowa. It includes two passes to Iowa City Riverside Theatre and two passes to the Iowa City Englert Theatre for a performance on January 18th. Also featured is one group pass to CSPS, providing a total of 10 tickets for performances at this Cedar Rapids arts venue. You'll receive two tickets to a Revival Theatre production and four tickets to the Cedar Rapids Opera. To round out the experience, enjoy a $50 gift card to the Giving Tree Theater and a $60 dining gift card to Carlos O'Kelly's, perfect for a night out before or after the show.
Valued at $425. Dive into a fantastic entertainment experience with this auction package featuring 30 movie tickets to Marcus Theatre, paired with a complimentary appetizer and a tasty combo meal to enjoy during your visit. Plus, get one exclusive group pass to catch captivating performances at CSPS Theatre (10 tickets total). To top it off, indulge your taste buds with a tempting selection of boxed candy, crunchy nuts, and gourmet popcorn complete with three flavorful seasonings—perfect for a cozy night of fun and flavor!
Value of $252. Explore the culture, history, and flavors of Eastern Iowa with this amazing experience package! Enjoy 4 tickets to Brucemore, 4 passes to the National Czech & Slovak Museum, and a group pass for 4 to the African American Museum of Iowa. You’ll also receive 2 passes to the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (not pictured) and a group pass for 10 to CSPS Hall for live theater, music, and art. Top it off with a $100 gift card to 30Hop, known for its rooftop dining and vibrant atmosphere. A perfect mix of culture, community, and cuisine!
Valued at $385. This auction package offers two passes to Sundown Mountain Ski Resort in Dubuque, IA, perfect for hitting the slopes in style. It also includes cozy men's and women's hat and glove sets, a cork-bottom tumbler to keep your drinks warm, and handy hand and toe warmers to keep you comfortable during those chilly outdoor adventures.
Value of $249.99. Double the fun with this 2-in-1 ride that easily transforms from an electric scooter to a skateboard! The Hover-1™ Switch is lightweight, easy to control, and perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or learning new tricks. Designed for kids but fun for adults too, it’s a great way to add a little excitement to your day. Whether you’re shopping for an adventurous child or looking for a unique Christmas gift that brings out everyone’s inner kid, this versatile ride-on guarantees hours of enjoyment for the whole family.
Valued at $250. This auction package offers a relaxing self-care experience, featuring a custom scent blend session and two t-shirts from Sea Love Candle Bar and Boutique, plus a rejuvenating spa facial at Elevate Salon and Spa. You'll also enjoy a $50 Panera gift card for a tasty treat. To complete the pampering, the package includes a variety of at-home spa tools such as two face masks, eye masks, shower gloves, a loofah, dry brush, jade gua sha, and a soothing candle.
Valued at $450. Enjoy a fun-filled family outing with four glass seat tickets to a Heartlanders hockey game at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Before or after the game, dine across the street with $80 to Tribute and $50 to 30Hop. The package also includes $50 to spend at Costco, a family pass to the Iowa Children’s Museum at Coral Ridge Mall, a giftcard and book from Prairie Lights Bookstore, $15 to Yotopia for a sweet treat, and $25 to SpareMe Bowling and Arcade in downtown Iowa City. To top it all off, you’ll take home two packs of Uno for game night fun.
Value of $500. Turn up the heat on your fitness journey with this incredible HOTWORX Ultimate Wellness Package! This basket includes a 6-month unlimited HOTWORX membership, giving you 24/7 access to a variety of infrared workout sessions like Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, and Hot Cycle—all designed to help you burn more calories in less time. You'll also receive a HOTWORX workout mat for added comfort, a towel to keep you cool as you sweat, and a stylish HOTWORX tote to carry all your essentials. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just getting started, this package offers everything you need to sweat with purpose and elevate your wellness routine.
Value of $150. Get the party started with this entertaining-ready auction basket, perfect for your next gathering! Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Capriotti’s)—ideal for hosting friends, family, or coworkers. To complete the experience, you’ll also receive a beautiful set of 4 decorative plates, 2 stylish mule cups, and a pair of soft, woven napkins from Fia Finds. Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a festive get-together, this basket has everything you need to entertain in style and comfort.
Value of $150. A basket of treasures from Fia's Finds including glass decorative bowls, candle holders, picture frame, 2 pillows, scarves, earrings, and nail designs!
Valued at $170. This garden lover’s package has everything you need to grow and enjoy the outdoors. Donated from the Cedar River Garden Center includes a $25 gift card, a flower thermometer, screen saver, multi-purpose bag, watering can, mango wood flower, and a Dramm pruner. Also included are various gardening items from Lori Lane: gardening gloves, three gardening books, and a beautiful butterfly house to attract pollinators to your space. This collection is perfect for both seasoned gardeners and beginners ready to dig in.
Spend a hands-on day with Horizons CEO Katie Oatsvall, from preparing meals to delivering them on a Meals on Wheels route —Katie will be with you every step of the way. Wrap it up with a one-on-one lunch and meaningful conversation. A unique chance to experience leadership and service in action.
Treat your group of 12 to a fun and unique adventure with this private 3-hour themed shuttle mini bus ride from Neighborhood Transportation Service (NTS), a program of Horizons. Perfect for holiday light tours, fall farm visits, or a special outing with coworkers or friends!
$150 value. Enjoy 10 Lunchbox Larry meals made by Horizons' Catering for a Cause.
Horizons Catering for a Cause credits to use as you wish, can serve around 20 people
Horizons Catering for a Cause credits to use as you wish, can serve around 35 people
Value of $225. Learn about Home Brewing and sample Home Brewed Bears from Bad Teaching Brewing. Event includes a 2 hour experience for up to 6 individuals. Take home 32 ounce glass growler with beer of your choice for each guest, enjoy a charcuterie board during your tasing and receive 6 plastic logo cups.
Valued at $200. Master reprise of Picasso work of art, created by master artisans. 2001 limited edition with facsimile signature. Published by Alternative graphics
Value of $397. One private group Italian cooking experience for 6 by Kelley Cole, owner and founder of Gia's Italian Kitchen. Virtual or in-person. You pick the menu and Kelley provides instructions. View Gia's Italian Kitchen menu here: Https://giasitaliankitchen.biz/shop
Value of $400. Host your next unforgettable gathering at the beautiful Campbell Steele Gallery & Wine Bar in Marion. This package includes two $200 discount coupons: one that may be applied toward the facility rental for a weekend evening (Friday or Saturday) event, and another that may be applied toward the wine bar tab for wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate in style at one of Marion’s most unique venues! More information at https://campbellsteele.com/. Sponsored by Campbell Steele and John and Mari Phelan.
Value of $100. Rip Russell is a 1983 Theatre Arts graduate from The University of Iowa. He has appeared in over 100 productions in Eastern Iowa since 1977. He is currently touring a one-man play, Coop, with Swander Woman Productions. In addition to theatre, Rip enjoys fluid art acrylic painting, metal detecting, playing pool, and relaxing since his retirement in 2022 from the Radiology department at Iowa Healthcare. Rip and his wife Janis live in Iowa City.
Betty Boop Boots!
