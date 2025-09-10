Meals on Heels 2025 Silent Auction

Melissa Marie Collins fell in love with oil painting in college and went on to explore many mediums, including fibers. She began designing fabric in the quilt industry in 2009 and will debut her 13th collection in the spring. After many years of working in the public, she leads a quiet life teaching art and sewing from her home studio. She believes that a handmade wardrobe is possible and strives for it. You can find her art goods at ArtistMMC on Etsy.

For class information contact her via email: