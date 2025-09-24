Meals on Heels Raffle 2025

Grand Prize: Enjoy a two night stay and proprietor-led vineyard tour at Heaven Boutique Winery in Fayette County, Iowa. Located just north of Fayette and across the road from the west entrance to Volga River State Recreation Area, Heaven is in the heart of Iowa’s beautiful Driftless Region. Accommodations will be in one of two renovated out buildings on this historic family farm: the Chicken Coop or the Corn Crib. Both are fully functional tiny homes, including kitchen and bathroom (see https://heavenwinery.com for photos and details).

Heaven produces its own award-winning wines in limited quantities throughout the year and also carries wine and craft beer from other native Iowa producers. Most Friday nights there is live music on site, and Thursdays and Sundays typically include creator classes in the Art Studio (a renovated 36’ grain bin). Proprietors Lisa and Carlton Goodwin are on site, Carlton as architect and chief vintner and Lisa as chief of most everything else – both are gracious and accommodating hosts.

Raffle winner will also receive 6 bottles of some of Heaven’s most popular wines and a pair of wine glasses. Reservations may be made between mid-April and Thanksgiving; Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day and Thanksgiving are excluded. Certificate expires 11/25/26.