Meals on Wheels Annual Golf Tournament 2025

Teams include registration and lunch for four golfers and two golf-carts.
Take the Tournament Registration
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Want an instant win for your team and Palo Pinto County Seniors? Force your competitors to compete for 2nd place and Take the Tournament. This covers registration and lunch for one team and will provide ninety-eight seniors with a month's worth of home delivered meals (1,962 meals).
Two Mulligans
$20
This classic cheat is well-known to all; take a bad shot? Use a mulligan and put the ball back on the tee or set the ball back down on the green and try again. Each purchase provides 2.5 home delivered meals or 4 congregate meals.
5 ft of String
$20
With this cheat, the player who purchases the string may claim that a putt that had been missed by 2ft is actually good! You'd use 2 ft of string and get credit for making the shot. Once the length of string is used, that much must be cut off from the end, once your string is used up, its gone for good.
Each purchase provides 2.5 home delivered meals or 4 congregate meals.
The Cheaters Package
$75
The team that cheats together wins together, and feeds a senior for two weeks (10 home delivered meals)
20 feet of string and 4 Mulligans included.
Enough for the whole team (hopefully.)
Add a donation for Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County, Inc
$
