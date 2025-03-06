Meals on Wheels Annual Golf Tournament 2025

With this cheat, the player who purchases the string may claim that a putt that had been missed by 2ft is actually good! You'd use 2 ft of string and get credit for making the shot. Once the length of string is used, that much must be cut off from the end, once your string is used up, its gone for good. Each purchase provides 2.5 home delivered meals or 4 congregate meals.

With this cheat, the player who purchases the string may claim that a putt that had been missed by 2ft is actually good! You'd use 2 ft of string and get credit for making the shot. Once the length of string is used, that much must be cut off from the end, once your string is used up, its gone for good. Each purchase provides 2.5 home delivered meals or 4 congregate meals.

More details...