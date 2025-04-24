Meat-A-Palooza 2026

About this event
General Admission ticket available until April 30th.
VIP Ticket includes 2 Adult Tickets, 2 COMO T-Shirts, 2 of Beth's Original Ice Cream and VIP Access
Logo on signage, banner and tent; Logo on COMO Website and social media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logos on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.
Logo Main Stage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logos on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.
10 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.
Logo Main Stage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logo on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.
8 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.
Name on signage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Name placed prominently on event tables.
6 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.
Name on signage, Name on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event.
4 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
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