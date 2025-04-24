Compassion Outreach Ministries Of Ohio Inc

Hosted by

Compassion Outreach Ministries Of Ohio Inc

About this event

Meat-A-Palooza 2026

1310 Dublin Rd

Columbus, OH 43215, USA

General Admission Ticket (Early Bird)
$29
Available until Apr 30

General Admission ticket available until April 30th.

VIP Tickets
$100

VIP Ticket includes 2 Adult Tickets, 2 COMO T-Shirts, 2 of Beth's Original Ice Cream and VIP Access

Champion for Change (Presenting Sponsor)
$10,000

Logo on signage, banner and tent; Logo on COMO Website and social media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logos on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.

Hero for Humanity (Marquee Sponsor)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Logo Main Stage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logos on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.
10 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.

Justice Defender (Food Tent Sponsor)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo Main Stage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Logos placed prominently on event tables, Logo on merchandise: Meat-A-Palooza t-shirts.
8 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.

Freedom Advocate (Sponsor)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Name on signage, Logo on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event via stages, Name placed prominently on event tables.
6 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.

Hope Giver (Sponsor)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name on signage, Name on COMO Website and Social Media, Acknowledgment throughout the event.
4 Tickets to Meat-A-Palooza - All You Care to Eat Smoked Meats, Side Dishes, Desert, Refreshments.

General Admission
$35

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Add a donation for Compassion Outreach Ministries Of Ohio Inc

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