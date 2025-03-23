Meat & Cash Bingo

Doors open at 11:30 am Games start at 1:00 pm Tickets $30 Limited number of tickets available Ticket includes 20 Regular games of bingo. 5 Special Games including Progressive Jackpot Raffles and Chinese Auction are extra charge Kitchen will be open! NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR SNACKS!! Tickets Purchased by April 4th. Play a special game for $50 & (4) Delmonico Steaks Meat Prizes available to take along day of Bingo courtesy of Dietrich Meats.

