Meat & Cash Bingo

Doors open at 11:30 am
Games start at 1:00 pm
Tickets $30
Limited number of tickets available
Ticket includes 20 Regular games of bingo. 5 Special Games including Progressive Jackpot
Raffles and Chinese Auction are extra charge
Kitchen will be open! NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR SNACKS!!
Tickets Purchased by April 4th. Play a special game for $50 & (4) Delmonico Steaks
Meat Prizes available to take along day of Bingo courtesy of Dietrich Meats.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!