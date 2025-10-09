Meat & Cheese Fundraiser

1. Regular Snack Stick Bag item
1. Regular Snack Stick Bag
$20

High quality, lean meats and teasty spices blended together and smoked for a mild flavor you will love!

2. Spicy Snack Stick Bag item
2. Spicy Snack Stick Bag
$20

For those who love a touch of heat, try this flavor. With a little crushed red pepper added, it is in between mild and hot!

3. Snackaroni Snack Stick Bag item
3. Snackaroni Snack Stick Bag
$20

A great treat with hotter flavor similar to pepperoni. This excellent flavor is sure to make your mouth sizzle!

4. Teriyaki Snack Stick Bag item
4. Teriyaki Snack Stick Bag
$20

This is a sweet addition to a terrific snack stick line. Kids go wild for this flavor!

5. Cheddar Cheese Snack Stick Bag item
5. Cheddar Cheese Snack Stick Bag
$20

The original mild stick with added cheddar cheese for a winning combination. What a delightful snack!

6. Jalapeno Cheese Snack Stick Bag item
6. Jalapeno Cheese Snack Stick Bag
$20

Added the warmth of jalapenos in the form of cheese to the original mild stick to make this wonderfully delicious flavor!

7. Honey Barbeque Snack Stick Bag item
7. Honey Barbeque Snack Stick Bag
$20

Channeled the South to develop this mouthwatering flavor. This stick is tangy and sweet with just a hint of spice. It's a delectable stick you're enjoy for sure!

8. Hot Snack Stick Bag item
8. Hot Snack Stick Bag
$20

Really kick it up a notch with flavorful stick! With crushed red pepper and just a touch of cayenne, this stick really brings the heat!

9. Raspberry Chipotle Bag item
9. Raspberry Chipotle Bag
$20

Bursting with raspberry flavor from the moment you take a bite, this flavor is a pleasant surprise for your taste buds!

10. Habanero Mango Bag item
10. Habanero Mango Bag
$20

This snack stick combines the sweet undertones of mango with the heat of habaneros to make the perfect "sweet heat" snack stick!

11. Buffalo Wing Style Bag item
11. Buffalo Wing Style Bag
$20

This pleasantly fiery flavor incorporates a hint of bleu cheese with the taste of buffalo wings!

12. Mixed Snack Stick Bag item
12. Mixed Snack Stick Bag
$20

For those who cant decide or who enjoy all the flavors, try the mixed bag.

1S - 8oz CCS Sharp Cheddar Stick item
1S - 8oz CCS Sharp Cheddar Stick
$5

8 oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Stick

1X - 8 oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Stick item
1X - 8 oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Stick
$5

8oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Stick

2S - 16oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block item
2S - 16oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
$9

16oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block

2X - 16oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block item
2X - 16oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
$9

16oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block

3S - 2-1/2 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block item
3S - 2-1/2 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
$20

2-1/2 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block

3X - 2-1/2 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block item
3X - 2-1/2 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
$20

2-1/2 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block

4S - 5 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block item
4S - 5 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
$39.50

5 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block

4X - 5 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block item
4X - 5 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
$39.50

5 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block

5S - 8oz. CCS Sharp Cheese Spread item
5S - 8oz. CCS Sharp Cheese Spread
$5

8oz. CCS Sharp Cheese Spread

5H - 8oz. CCS Horseradish Cheese Spread item
5H - 8oz. CCS Horseradish Cheese Spread
$5

8oz. CCS Horseradish Cheese Spread

5P - CCS Port Wine Cheese Spread item
5P - CCS Port Wine Cheese Spread
$5

8oz. CCS Port Wine Cheese Spread

6 - 8oz. CCS Pepper Jack Cheese Stick item
6 - 8oz. CCS Pepper Jack Cheese Stick
$5

8oz. CCS Pepper Jack Cheese Stick

7 - 8oz. CCS Colby Jack Cheese Stick item
7 - 8oz. CCS Colby Jack Cheese Stick
$5

8oz. CCS Colby Jack Cheese Stick

8 - 10 oz. CCS Summer Sausage item
8 - 10 oz. CCS Summer Sausage
$12

10 oz. CCS Summer Sausage

10 - 2lb. Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel item
10 - 2lb. Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel
$20

2lb. Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel

11 - 2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Mozzarella item
11 - 2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Mozzarella
$13.50

2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Mozzarella

12 - 2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Cheddar item
12 - 2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Cheddar
$13.50

2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Cheddar

13 - 12/1oz. Mozzarella String Cheese item
13 - 12/1oz. Mozzarella String Cheese
$6.50

12/1oz. Mozzarella String Cheese

16 - 24oz. Buttermilk & Maple Pancake Mix item
16 - 24oz. Buttermilk & Maple Pancake Mix
$8.25

24oz. Buttermilk & Maple Pancake Mix

17 - 8 fl. oz. Maple Syrup item
17 - 8 fl. oz. Maple Syrup
$12.50

8 fl. oz. Sprague's Maple Syrup

18 - 3.25 oz. Maple Candy item
18 - 3.25 oz. Maple Candy
$15.50

3.25 oz. Sprague's Maple Candy

19 - Cheese Curds item
19 - Cheese Curds
$16.50

Fresh Cheese Curds - 1 lb. Packages

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!