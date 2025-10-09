Meat & Cheese Fundraiser

High quality, lean meats and teasty spices blended together and smoked for a mild flavor you will love!
For those who love a touch of heat, try this flavor. With a little crushed red pepper added, it is in between mild and hot!
A great treat with hotter flavor similar to pepperoni. This excellent flavor is sure to make your mouth sizzle!
This is a sweet addition to a terrific snack stick line. Kids go wild for this flavor!
The original mild stick with added cheddar cheese for a winning combination. What a delightful snack!
Added the warmth of jalapenos in the form of cheese to the original mild stick to make this wonderfully delicious flavor!
Channeled the South to develop this mouthwatering flavor. This stick is tangy and sweet with just a hint of spice. It's a delectable stick you're enjoy for sure!
Really kick it up a notch with flavorful stick! With crushed red pepper and just a touch of cayenne, this stick really brings the heat!
Bursting with raspberry flavor from the moment you take a bite, this flavor is a pleasant surprise for your taste buds!
This snack stick combines the sweet undertones of mango with the heat of habaneros to make the perfect "sweet heat" snack stick!
This pleasantly fiery flavor incorporates a hint of bleu cheese with the taste of buffalo wings!
For those who cant decide or who enjoy all the flavors, try the mixed bag.
8 oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Stick
8oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Stick
16oz. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
16oz. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
2-1/2 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
2-1/2 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
5 lb. CCS Sharp Cheddar Block
5 lb. CCS Extra Sharp Cheddar Block
8oz. CCS Sharp Cheese Spread
8oz. CCS Horseradish Cheese Spread
8oz. CCS Port Wine Cheese Spread
8oz. CCS Pepper Jack Cheese Stick
8oz. CCS Colby Jack Cheese Stick
10 oz. CCS Summer Sausage
2lb. Guggisberg Baby Swiss Wheel
2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Mozzarella
2lb. Bag CCS Shredded Cheddar
12/1oz. Mozzarella String Cheese
24oz. Buttermilk & Maple Pancake Mix
8 fl. oz. Sprague's Maple Syrup
3.25 oz. Sprague's Maple Candy
Fresh Cheese Curds - 1 lb. Packages
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!