Service In God’s Name

Offered by

Service In God’s Name

About this shop

MEAT-MERCH

SMALL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
SMALL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
SMALL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
SMALL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

MEDIUM | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
MEDIUM | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
MEDIUM | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
MEDIUM | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

LARGE | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
LARGE | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
LARGE | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
LARGE | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

2XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
2XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
2XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
2XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

3XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
3XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
3XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt item
3XL | MWAM Uncle Sam T-shirt
$25

Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker

He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.

This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.

100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!