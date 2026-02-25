MEAT-MERCH

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Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Uncle Sam Wants YOU… At The Smoker
He’s ripped.
He’s patriotic.
He smells like post oak and victory.
This MWAM exclusive Uncle Sam tee is for those who believe in liberty, slow smoke, and properly rendered fat.
100% of proceeds go straight back into the pits — because wood doesn’t buy itself.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!