Meat Raffle

Ticket Description:
Purchase a $25 ticket for your chance to win the first of two quarter beef gift cards, each allowing up to 100 entries. Two separate drawings, with separate entries, will be held—one for each gift card—giving you two exciting opportunities to win! The winners will be drawn once all tickets are sold. Support a great cause and enjoy delicious, custom-processed meat just in time for Labor Day!
Ticket Description:
Purchase a $25 ticket for your chance to win one of two quarter beef gift cards, each allowing up to 100 entries. Two separate drawings with separate entries, will be held—one for each gift card—giving you two exciting opportunities to win! The winners will be drawn once all tickets are sold. Support a great cause and enjoy delicious, custom-processed meat just in time for Labor Day!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing