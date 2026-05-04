BBQ Meat Raffle - Just in time for the 4th of July!

Drawing will take place at Conn-Weissenberger (American Legion Post 587- Toledo, OH) on 07-01-2026





Meat Package Includes:

- 4 double Bacon Burgers

- 6 One-Third Pound Ground Chuck Patties

- 2 Boneless Ribeye Steaks (12-14 oz ea)

- 6 Fresh Bratwurst, Winner's Choice

- 2 Racks Fresh Baby Back Ribs

- 3 Pounds of Plain or Marinated Chicken Breasts (Boneless & Skinless)

- 4 Chicken Leg Quarters

- 2 Pounds of Sliced Bacon

AND MORE!





You do not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified via phone and email if not present.

Prize will need to be picked up in person at Zavotsky's Custom Meat & Deli (2600 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43613)

Prize cannot be shipped.

This prize has no cash equivalent.



