About this raffle

Meat the Need: Lets Go Raffle for a Cause

Fuel the Mission – Meat Raffle: Single Ticket
$20

Each ticket gives you a chance to win one of our 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place premium meat prizes. Whether you're stocking your freezer or simply supporting a good cause, your $20 helps provide dignified, accessible transportation for veterans, seniors, families, and neighbors in need.

Every ticket is a chance to win. Every dollar is a step toward connection, care, and community.

Fuel the Mission – Meat Raffle: BundleTickets
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Your $100 bundle fuels more than just six chances to win—it fuels dignity, companionship, and access for those who need it most. Every ticket in this bundle helps!

Six tickets. One mission. Countless lives touched.

Add a donation for Lets Go Services

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!