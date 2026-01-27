Meat With A Mission Sponsors

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
Pre-purchase of 125 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)
Recognition in event materials and social media
Valid until March 31, 2027
Pre-purchase of 60 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)
Recognition in event materials and social media.
Valid until March 31, 2027
Pre-purchase of 25 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)
Recognition in event materials and social media
Valid until March 31, 2027
Pre-purchase of 15 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)
Recognition in event materials and social media
***Great idea for church small groups looking to sponsor!!
Valid until March 31, 2027
Event Sponsors help MWAM fund the operating costs for a single event. These funds help purchase items such as wood, charcoal, aluminum foil, refrigerated trailers, seasoning, etc. and helps us pass along more proceeds to our fundraiser recipient.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!