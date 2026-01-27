Service In God’s Name

Offered by

Service In God’s Name

About the memberships

Meat With A Mission Sponsors

Grand Champion - 25 Racks per Cook
$5,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

Pre-purchase of 125 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)

Recognition in event materials and social media

Whole Hog - 12 Racks per Cook
$2,400

Valid until March 31, 2027

Pre-purchase of 60 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)

Recognition in event materials and social media.

Pitmaster - 5 Racks per Cook
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

Pre-purchase of 25 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)

Recognition in event materials and social media

Big Boss - 3 Racks per Cook
$600

Valid until March 31, 2027

Pre-purchase of 15 racks of ribs (spread across 5 events)

Recognition in event materials and social media

***Great idea for church small groups looking to sponsor!!

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

Event Sponsors help MWAM fund the operating costs for a single event. These funds help purchase items such as wood, charcoal, aluminum foil, refrigerated trailers, seasoning, etc. and helps us pass along more proceeds to our fundraiser recipient.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!