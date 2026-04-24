Mecha Makos Orchid Sale

Buy an orchid (or 2) for Mother's Day or to give to an amazing teacher or just for you.





Phalaenopsis orchid blooms are beautiful, vibrant, and long-lasting bringing grace and elegance to any room. They are also surprisingly easy to care for.





Each plant will come with a minimum of 5 blooms, which can last for weeks after the buds open. Each plant will come in a ceramic pot.





*Images are for reference only. Flower color choices will be based on availability.