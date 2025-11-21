Meck1 Community Service Day

Hosted by
About this event
Huntersville, NC 28078, USA
Patch included. Fees go towards supplies and increase the impact we can make with the non-profit organizations participating in the event!
Fees go towards supplies and increase the impact we can make with the non-profit organizations participating in the event!
Older girl (C, S, A), high school, and adult volunteers welcome.
Older girl (C, S, A), high school, and adult volunteers welcome.
Older girl (C, S, A), high school, and adult volunteers welcome.
Older girl (C, S, A), high school, and adult volunteers welcome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!