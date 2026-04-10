Mecosta County Sheriff Posse Sponsorship Program

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About this event
• Business name displayed at event
• 2 social media posts
• Recognition during event announcements
• Everything in Bronze
• Business announced during event
• Recognition during raffle drawings
• 3 social media posts
• Small individual banner placement at the event
• Everything in Silver
• Featured sponsor recognition during the event
• Highlighted during major raffle drawings
• Premium placement in event materials
• 4 social media posts
• Medium individual banner placement at the event
• Everything in Gold
• Top sponsor recognition
• Featured announcements throughout event
• Logo prominently displayed
• Recognition during livestream and event program
• Associated with a major raffle prize
• Large individual banner placement at the event
• Option to decorate a table with business materials
• Maximum visibility before, during, and after the event
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