Mecosta County Sheriff Posse

Hosted by

Mecosta County Sheriff Posse

About this event

Mecosta County Sheriff Posse Sponsorship Program

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$200

• Business name displayed at event

• 2 social media posts

• Recognition during event announcements

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$400

• Everything in Bronze

• Business announced during event

• Recognition during raffle drawings

• 3 social media posts

• Small individual banner placement at the event

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$600

• Everything in Silver

• Featured sponsor recognition during the event

• Highlighted during major raffle drawings

• Premium placement in event materials

• 4 social media posts

• Medium individual banner placement at the event

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

• Everything in Gold

• Top sponsor recognition

• Featured announcements throughout event

• Logo prominently displayed

• Recognition during livestream and event program

• Associated with a major raffle prize

• Large individual banner placement at the event

• Option to decorate a table with business materials

• Maximum visibility before, during, and after the event

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