Medal of Honor Day Breakfast Fundraiser

Purchasing an individual ticket supports the Clay Veterans Center while allowing you to take part in a meaningful Medal of Honor Day Breakfast honoring service and sacrifice.
Your ticket includes assigned seating, a full breakfast, and an inspiring program recognizing Florida’s Medal of Honor recipients.
Each ticket helps sustain a welcoming community hub where veterans and their families find connection, resources, and purpose—ensuring no veteran navigates life after service alone.
Value Note:
$18 represents the fair market value of the meal. The remaining portion of your ticket purchase is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Purchasing an 8-person table offers a meaningful way to support the Clay Veterans Center while sharing the experience with colleagues, friends, or family.
Table purchasers receive reserved, assigned seating for eight guests, recognition during the event, and the opportunity to honor service together at a Medal of Honor Day Breakfast.
An 8-person table creates visibility for your support, fosters shared impact, and helps sustain a dedicated community hub where veterans and their families find connection, resources, and purpose.
Value Note:
Each seat includes breakfast. $18 per guest represents the fair market value of the meal; the remaining portion of the table purchase is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
