MedCity Roller Derby: Game 2 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Kids 10 and under get in free!
$15 at the door
**Note you do NOT have to contribute money to Zeffy if you don't want to**
Select "Other" and enter $0.00 at check-out
No Transaction fees will be applied
Want to enjoy the action from the comfort of a couch? New this season: VIP Seating! Relax on a plush three‑cushion sofa placed track‑side and reserved exclusively for VIP ticket holders. Each seat includes a complimentary snack box and a beverage. $45 per seat (sofa seats three; all three seats must be purchased)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!