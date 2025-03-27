eventClosed

Media Fellowship House is Dancing in the Street!

302 S Jackson St

Media, PA 19063, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Register to Attend
free
Registration is free. Donations are welcome to help us raise essential funds for our Youth Scholarship Programs!
Delco Gives Donation
$10
All donations received from April 1 - May 9th will count towards our Delco Gives Goal!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing