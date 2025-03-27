Media Fellowship House
eventClosed
Media Fellowship House is Dancing in the Street!
302 S Jackson St
Media, PA 19063, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Register to Attend
free
Registration is free. Donations are welcome to help us raise essential funds for our Youth Scholarship Programs!
Registration is free. Donations are welcome to help us raise essential funds for our Youth Scholarship Programs!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Delco Gives Donation
$10
All donations received from April 1 - May 9th will count towards our Delco Gives Goal!
All donations received from April 1 - May 9th will count towards our Delco Gives Goal!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout