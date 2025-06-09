Student Media Ministry Silent Auction

🖼️ In the I7th century, portraits were created to showcase social status and pride. With today's technology, Nuvo Portrait Art studio captures the same vitality and beauty of classical artistry for all of their subjects. Let them create a masterpiece for YOU! Value $1,500
🖼️ In the I7th century, portraits were created to showcase social status and pride. With today's technology, Nuvo Portrait Art studio captures the same vitality and beauty of classical artistry for all of their subjects. Let them create a masterpiece for YOU! Value $1,500
Golf Package for 4 + Golf Cart Rental (Value $360)
$10
Starting bid
Golf lovers, this one’s for you! ⛳️
Cat Island Club has generously donated a Golf Package for 4, complete with a golf cart rental for the day ($360 value)! Enjoy a round with friends, then stick around for lunch or dinner at the club—the perfect way to end a day on the green. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable Lowcountry golf experience!
Golf lovers, this one’s for you! ⛳️
Cat Island Club has generously donated a Golf Package for 4, complete with a golf cart rental for the day ($360 value)! Enjoy a round with friends, then stick around for lunch or dinner at the club—the perfect way to end a day on the green. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable Lowcountry golf experience!
Concourse d’Elegance (Value $360)
$10
Starting bid
🚘 An Unforgettable Weekend of Automobiles and Elegance! Delight in the opportunity to attend the renowned 2025 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival with two (2) Two-Day Passes ($360 value).
This distinguished package includes:
(2) Tickets to the Car Club Showcase & Aero Expo 🛩️ on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Port Royal Golf Club. 🚗 (2) Tickets to the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 2, 2025, also at Port Royal Golf Club. Enjoy two full days surrounded by classic automobiles, vintage aircraft, and timeless sophistication—all while supporting our Student Media Ministry at Learn Together Lowcountry. Generously donated by Concourse d’Elegance.
🚘 An Unforgettable Weekend of Automobiles and Elegance! Delight in the opportunity to attend the renowned 2025 Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival with two (2) Two-Day Passes ($360 value).
This distinguished package includes:
(2) Tickets to the Car Club Showcase & Aero Expo 🛩️ on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Port Royal Golf Club. 🚗 (2) Tickets to the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, November 2, 2025, also at Port Royal Golf Club. Enjoy two full days surrounded by classic automobiles, vintage aircraft, and timeless sophistication—all while supporting our Student Media Ministry at Learn Together Lowcountry. Generously donated by Concourse d’Elegance.
$500 Gift Voucher toward Epoxy Flooring
$5
Starting bid
🛠️ Transform Your Space with Durable, Beautiful Epoxy Flooring! Bid on a $500 gift card toward professional epoxy flooring installation from Integrity Garage Solutions—the trusted name in quality garage and flooring upgrades. Whether you’re looking to refresh your garage, workshop, or commercial space, epoxy flooring adds lasting durability and a polished finish that’s easy to clean and built to last. Let Integrity Garage Solutions help you reimagine your floor from the ground up!
Generously Donated by: Integrity Garage Solutions Restrictions: Valid toward any epoxy flooring service. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. Value $500
🛠️ Transform Your Space with Durable, Beautiful Epoxy Flooring! Bid on a $500 gift card toward professional epoxy flooring installation from Integrity Garage Solutions—the trusted name in quality garage and flooring upgrades. Whether you’re looking to refresh your garage, workshop, or commercial space, epoxy flooring adds lasting durability and a polished finish that’s easy to clean and built to last. Let Integrity Garage Solutions help you reimagine your floor from the ground up!
Generously Donated by: Integrity Garage Solutions Restrictions: Valid toward any epoxy flooring service. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. Value $500
1 HR Escape Room for 2-8 guests (Value $300)
$10
Starting bid
🔐 Escape Room Adventure at Escape Island – Hilton Head. Enjoy a thrilling 1-hour escape room experience for 2 to 8 guests at Escape Island in Hilton Head! Work together to crack codes, solve puzzles, and beat the clock in this unforgettable team challenge. Perfect for families, friends, or coworkers looking for a fun and immersive activity! Generously Donated by: Escape Island, Hilton Head. Value: $300
🔐 Escape Room Adventure at Escape Island – Hilton Head. Enjoy a thrilling 1-hour escape room experience for 2 to 8 guests at Escape Island in Hilton Head! Work together to crack codes, solve puzzles, and beat the clock in this unforgettable team challenge. Perfect for families, friends, or coworkers looking for a fun and immersive activity! Generously Donated by: Escape Island, Hilton Head. Value: $300
Pressure Wash JP Decks & Home Repairs ($250 value)
$10
Starting bid
🏠💦 Reclaim & refresh your outdoor space with a pressure wash! Gift certificate good for a cleaning up to 250 square feet of decking ($250 value!) JP Decks & Home Repairs, LLC specializes in all things decks—builds, repairs, maintenance, cable rails, screens, painting, and pressure washing!
🏠💦 Reclaim & refresh your outdoor space with a pressure wash! Gift certificate good for a cleaning up to 250 square feet of decking ($250 value!) JP Decks & Home Repairs, LLC specializes in all things decks—builds, repairs, maintenance, cable rails, screens, painting, and pressure washing!
🐬 Dolphin Cruise for Two – Hilton Head. Set sail on a scenic dolphin and nature tour for 2 adults with Dolphin and Nature Tour Hilton Head! Enjoy a relaxing cruise while spotting playful dolphins and learning about the Lowcountry’s beautiful coastal wildlife. A perfect outing for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Generously Donated by: Dolphin and Nature Tour Hilton Head. Value: $65
🐬 Dolphin Cruise for Two – Hilton Head. Set sail on a scenic dolphin and nature tour for 2 adults with Dolphin and Nature Tour Hilton Head! Enjoy a relaxing cruise while spotting playful dolphins and learning about the Lowcountry’s beautiful coastal wildlife. A perfect outing for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Generously Donated by: Dolphin and Nature Tour Hilton Head. Value: $65
1 HR Aerial Arts Lesson (2 - 3 Adults or Kids) (Value $100)
$10
Starting bid
🎪 Semi-Private Aerial Arts Class – Beaufort, SC. Experience the thrill of flight with a 1-hour semi-private aerial arts class for 2–3 participants (adults or kids ages 10+)! Hosted by Creations Aerial Arts in Beaufort, this unique experience offers personalized instruction in silks, hoop, or hammock – perfect for beginners or those looking to elevate their skills in a safe, supportive environment. Donated by: Creations Aerial Arts, Bluffton, SC Value: $100
🎪 Semi-Private Aerial Arts Class – Beaufort, SC. Experience the thrill of flight with a 1-hour semi-private aerial arts class for 2–3 participants (adults or kids ages 10+)! Hosted by Creations Aerial Arts in Beaufort, this unique experience offers personalized instruction in silks, hoop, or hammock – perfect for beginners or those looking to elevate their skills in a safe, supportive environment. Donated by: Creations Aerial Arts, Bluffton, SC Value: $100
Sweetie Bee Gift Basket (Value $210)
$10
Starting bid
🎁 Magical Gift Basket from Sweetie Bee! Bring a touch of Disney magic home with this charming gift basket from Sweetie Bee! Perfect for Disney lovers of all ages, this curated collection includes:
3 Sets of Disney Ears
1 Disney Hat
1 Star Wars Thermos
Handcrafted Jewelry
Glass Cup with Straw
Whether you're park-bound or just want to add some sparkle to everyday life, this basket is packed with fun, flair, and handmade charm.
Generously Donated by: Sweetie Bee
Value: $210
🎁 Magical Gift Basket from Sweetie Bee! Bring a touch of Disney magic home with this charming gift basket from Sweetie Bee! Perfect for Disney lovers of all ages, this curated collection includes:
3 Sets of Disney Ears
1 Disney Hat
1 Star Wars Thermos
Handcrafted Jewelry
Glass Cup with Straw
Whether you're park-bound or just want to add some sparkle to everyday life, this basket is packed with fun, flair, and handmade charm.
Generously Donated by: Sweetie Bee
Value: $210
Signed Artwork by Nancy Ricker Rhett (Value $25)
$10
Starting bid
🖼️🎨9in x11in Signed Artwork by Nancy Ricker Rhett, a watercolor artist who works from her studio in Beaufort, SC. Her prints and originals are now in both public and private collections worldwide including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Her realistic style has developed over the last 20 years of intensive work. This has resulted in several dozens one-man shows, awards, magazines and book illustrations. Her subject matter ranges from seascapes to botanical studies to portraits. Primarily self-taught, she is a 4th generation artist who has produced more than 6,000 paintings and miniatures. Generously donated by: Rhett Gallery in Beaufort, SC Value: $25
🖼️🎨9in x11in Signed Artwork by Nancy Ricker Rhett, a watercolor artist who works from her studio in Beaufort, SC. Her prints and originals are now in both public and private collections worldwide including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Her realistic style has developed over the last 20 years of intensive work. This has resulted in several dozens one-man shows, awards, magazines and book illustrations. Her subject matter ranges from seascapes to botanical studies to portraits. Primarily self-taught, she is a 4th generation artist who has produced more than 6,000 paintings and miniatures. Generously donated by: Rhett Gallery in Beaufort, SC Value: $25
1 Admission to an LTL Camp (Value $275)
$10
Starting bid
🏕️ Free Admission to One LTL Camp
Enjoy free admission to one Learn Together Lowcountry camp of your choice! Choose from our exciting lineup of:
Sports Camp
Summer Camp
Christmas Camp
Each camp offers a fun, engaging, and enriching experience for kids in a supportive and faith-based environment. A great way to make new friends and lasting memories!
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry
Value: $275
🏕️ Free Admission to One LTL Camp
Enjoy free admission to one Learn Together Lowcountry camp of your choice! Choose from our exciting lineup of:
Sports Camp
Summer Camp
Christmas Camp
Each camp offers a fun, engaging, and enriching experience for kids in a supportive and faith-based environment. A great way to make new friends and lasting memories!
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry
Value: $275
Dance Tickets to each LTL Dance (Value $175)
$10
Starting bid
💃🕺 Dance Package – Tickets to All the LTL Dances! Make memories all year long with free admission to all of Learn Together Lowcountry’s signature dances! This package includes tickets to our beloved:
Daddy-Daughter Dance
Mother-Son Dance
Winter Dance
Prom
Perfect for families who love to celebrate, connect, and make unforgettable memories with the LTL community.
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry
Value: $175
💃🕺 Dance Package – Tickets to All the LTL Dances! Make memories all year long with free admission to all of Learn Together Lowcountry’s signature dances! This package includes tickets to our beloved:
Daddy-Daughter Dance
Mother-Son Dance
Winter Dance
Prom
Perfect for families who love to celebrate, connect, and make unforgettable memories with the LTL community.
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry
Value: $175
1 Free Day of Exploring LTL Classes! (Value $100)
$10
Starting bid
📚 One Free Day of Exploring Classes – Learn Together Lowcountry! Enjoy one additional free day of Exploring Classes at Learn Together Lowcountry, Beaufort’s unique homeschool learning community! This offer is in addition to their standard free trial day, giving your child even more time to discover, connect, and learn in a vibrant, supportive environment.
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry. Note: Ideal for homeschool families or those exploring alternative education options. Value of $100
📚 One Free Day of Exploring Classes – Learn Together Lowcountry! Enjoy one additional free day of Exploring Classes at Learn Together Lowcountry, Beaufort’s unique homeschool learning community! This offer is in addition to their standard free trial day, giving your child even more time to discover, connect, and learn in a vibrant, supportive environment.
Donated by: Learn Together Lowcountry. Note: Ideal for homeschool families or those exploring alternative education options. Value of $100
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