Student Media Ministry Silent Auction

🖼️🎨9in x11in Signed Artwork by Nancy Ricker Rhett, a watercolor artist who works from her studio in Beaufort, SC. Her prints and originals are now in both public and private collections worldwide including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Her realistic style has developed over the last 20 years of intensive work. This has resulted in several dozens one-man shows, awards, magazines and book illustrations. Her subject matter ranges from seascapes to botanical studies to portraits. Primarily self-taught, she is a 4th generation artist who has produced more than 6,000 paintings and miniatures. Generously donated by: Rhett Gallery in Beaufort, SC Value: $25

🖼️🎨9in x11in Signed Artwork by Nancy Ricker Rhett, a watercolor artist who works from her studio in Beaufort, SC. Her prints and originals are now in both public and private collections worldwide including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Her realistic style has developed over the last 20 years of intensive work. This has resulted in several dozens one-man shows, awards, magazines and book illustrations. Her subject matter ranges from seascapes to botanical studies to portraits. Primarily self-taught, she is a 4th generation artist who has produced more than 6,000 paintings and miniatures. Generously donated by: Rhett Gallery in Beaufort, SC Value: $25

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