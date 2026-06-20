Media Partner | 2026-2027

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Increase your visibility with a professionally written company spotlight. Complete a short questionnaire and AAWTA will transform your story into a featured article published on our website, promoted through social media, and shared with our community.
Best For:
Small businesses, startups, owner-operators, and service providers.
Expand your reach with enhanced marketing exposure. Includes a professionally written feature article, premium placement, multiple social media promotions, newsletter exposure, and featured Marketplace visibility.
Best For:
Businesses looking for increased brand awareness and lead generation opportunities.
Tell your story through a recorded interview and professional feature article. This package includes social media promotion, newsletter exposure, video content, and enhanced visibility across AAWTA platforms.
Best For:
Organizations seeking thought leadership and stronger industry recognition.
Position your organization as an industry leader through an executive interview, podcast feature, premium article, social media campaign, and webinar opportunities. Includes expanded visibility and recognition throughout the AAWTA network.
Best For:
Companies focused on industry influence, workforce engagement, and brand growth.
A premium thought leadership package designed to maximize visibility. Includes executive interviews, podcast appearances, premium content creation, webinar collaboration opportunities, Marketplace promotion, and industry recognition.
Best For:
Organizations seeking national exposure, industry authority, and community impact.
Our highest level of partnership, providing year-round visibility, recurring media features, podcast appearances, webinar sponsorship opportunities, event recognition, workforce development support, and strategic marketing collaboration.
Best For:
Organizations committed to long-term industry leadership, workforce development, and community impact while receiving maximum exposure through AAWTA's media and partnership network.
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