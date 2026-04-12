Historic Kenwood Media Sponsorship

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Thank you for supporting the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association! Your submitted image will appear in our Monthly Black & White Newsletter which is mailed to 2100+ addresses and 1400+ e-news subscribers.
Thank you for supporting the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association! Your submitted image will appear in our Quarterly Color Magazine which is mailed to 800+ members and 1400+ e-news subscribers.
Thank you for supporting the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association! Your submitted image will appear in our Monthly Black & White Newsletter which is mailed to 2100+ addresses and 1400+ e-news subscribers.
Thank you for supporting the Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association! Your submitted image will appear in our Quarterly Color Magazine which is mailed to 800+ members and 1400+ e-news subscribers.
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