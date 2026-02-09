Medical Monopoly Golf Classic

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About this event
18 holes, golf cart, box lunch, dinner buffet, on-course activities, door prize entry
Includes entry in all raffles, Hole In One Contest, Mulligan and more! Cost $120 value of $135
includes Buffet Meal. PLEASE note if you are golfing it is already included in your golfing- Thank You! Starts at 3:30pm
Share welcome greeting to golfers prior to start
Branded marketing piece in event bag (optional)
Includes TWO 4-some teams of golfers
Spotlight in CBT e-newsletter
Prominent logo placement on event promotional materials, including: hole signage, event sponsor board, event poster and event program
Staff on course interacting with golfers (optional)
Logo on CBT’s website event page
Recognition on CBT’s social media
Branded marketing piece in event bag (optional)
Includes one 4-some team of golfers
Logo placement on event promotional
materials, including: hole signage, event sponsor board, event poster and event program.
Staff on course interacting with golfers (optional)
Logo on CBT’s website event page
Recognition on CBT’s social media
Includes team of 4-some for golf
Logo on CBT’s website event page
Recognition on CBT’s social media
Logo recognition on materials; including: hole signage, event sponsor board, event poster & event program
Signage in prominent areas
Company name on CBT’s website event page
Recognition on CBT’s social media
Program recognition
Staff on course interacting with golfers-optional
Logo Signage on the hole
Company name on CBT’s website event page
Recognition on CBT’s social media
Program recognition
Auction, Raffle & Door Prize Items - we accept gift cards, Logo items, services and gift baskets or shop our Amazon Wishlist for suggested items. Check it out by going to https://a.co/aPNQ9ME
$
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