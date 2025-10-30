Hosted by

Medical Society of the County of Erie

Medical Society of the County of Erie Silent Auction

Pick up your items at the auction table. If you need to make arrangements to pick up your item after the Gala, MSCE staff will be in touch with you directly.

Pasta Cooking Class & Dinner for 6, Her Kitchen, Hertel Ave item
Pasta Cooking Class & Dinner for 6, Her Kitchen, Hertel Ave
$250

Starting bid

Value: $600
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening at HER Kitchen, Buffalo's wellness culinary studio! Your group of six will enjoy a hands-on pasta making class followed by a delicious plant-based dinner together.

Roll up your sleeves and learn the art of fresh pasta from scratch, mastering techniques that you'll take home to your own kitchen. Under expert guidance, you'll discover the joy of creating beautiful, nourishing food while learning about the nutritional benefits of wholesome ingredients.

After your culinary adventure, sit down together around the table to savor the fruits of your labor in a thoughtfully plated meal.

This experience blends cooking education with the pleasure of shared dining—where wellness meets the joy of cooking.

Perfect for: Date night groups, friends' gathering, family celebration, or team building

Location: HER Kitchen, Buffalo, NY
Includes: Hands-on pasta making instruction, all ingredients, and complete dinner for six guests
Note: All classes are plant-based and vegetarian (vegan options available upon request)

Experience must be scheduled in advance. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.

Scent with Intent: Fragrance Party for Six item
Scent with Intent: Fragrance Party for Six
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200
A Transformative Journey Through Aromatherapy & Mindfulness


Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable evening exploring the powerful connection between scent and emotion. This immersive "Scent with Intent" experience combines ancient wisdom with modern aromatherapy for a truly unique wellness journey. Your evening will include:


Personalized Scent Discovery – Take our signature fragrance quiz to uncover your unique Scent Story and explore eight functional scent blends, each thoughtfully paired with intentions, affirmations, and healing gemstones


Guided Meditation – Deepen your connection to your chosen scent in our tranquil Buddha Booth with expert-led meditation


Custom Take-Home Gift – Leave with your own personally blended scent in a beautiful roller bottle to continue your aromatic journey


Expert Education – Learn about the energetic and therapeutic properties of each essential oil blend and its corresponding gemstone


Delta Sonic Gift Card and Cool Car Swag item
Delta Sonic Gift Card and Cool Car Swag
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150
Travel in style with your designer car coasters, car tissues, air freshener and automobile document holder.  Then, get your car serviced or cleaned at Buffalo’s very own Delta Sonic with your $75 gift card.

Hit the highway in style!


This road-ready package includes chic car accessories from Natural Life—designer car coasters to protect your cup holders, convenient car tissues for life's little messes, a fresh-scented air freshener, and a practical automobile document holder to keep your registration and insurance organized.


But that's not all! Keep your vehicle running smoothly and looking its best with a service or cleaning from Delta Sonic, Buffalo's trusted name in car care. Whether you need a maintenance check-up or a spotless shine, you'll be ready to cruise in comfort and confidence.


Perfect for the daily commuter, road trip enthusiast, or anyone who appreciates the finer details of car life!


It's a Doggy Dog World item
It's a Doggy Dog World
$75

Starting bid

Value:$140
Spoil your furry best friend with this tail-wagging treasure trove of treats and toys!  This amazing dog goodies basket is packed with everything to keep your pup happy, healthy, and entertained:

Playtime Galore:

  • RUFFIN' IT Woodlands Squirrel & Mallard plush toys for cuddles and fetch
  • KONG Squeakair Balls and AirDog Football for active play
  • Outward Hound Tail Teaser Interactive Wand for bonding and fun
  • Ethical Pet Dura-Fused Leather Rabbit Toy for tough chewers

Dental Health & Chewing:

  • Nylabone Power Chew Cheese Toy
  • Hartz Chew 'n Clean Dental Duo Treat & Chew Toy
  • SunGrow Teddy Bear Dental Chews Toy

Practical Essentials:

  • Earth Rated Max Absorbency X-Large Dog Pee Pads for training or senior pups

PLUS: A $25 gift card to Elmwood Pet Store in Buffalo, so you can pick out even more goodies for your four-legged family member!

With over $100 in value, this basket is perfect for new puppy parents, devoted dog lovers, or anyone whose pup deserves the very best!

Gorgeous Fall Designer Vegan Leather Purse item
Gorgeous Fall Designer Vegan Leather Purse
$50

Starting bid

Value:$125

Fall in love with style and ethics! This stunning brown vegan leather purse from Mellow World is the perfect autumn accessory.

Since 2005, Mellow World has been creating high-quality luxury handbags at affordable prices—all designed with love in Southern California and made with 100% PETA-approved vegan leather. No animals were harmed in the making of this beautiful bag, so you can carry it with confidence and pride!

At Mellow World, they believe a handbag isn't merely an accessory—it's an extension of your individuality. This chic brown purse complements any fall outfit while making a statement about who you are: stylish, conscious, and confident.

Rich brown tones, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtful design make this the perfect everyday companion for the season. Whether you're heading to the pumpkin patch, meeting friends for coffee, or dressing up your favorite fall sweater, this purse adds the perfect finishing touch.

A gift for yourself, a friend, or a loved one—you can't lose!


Perfect for fashion lovers, animal advocates, eco-conscious shoppers, or anyone who appreciates beautiful, cruelty-free accessories!


Home for the Holidays: Hand Selected Fine Red Wines item
Home for the Holidays: Hand Selected Fine Red Wines
$100

Starting bid

Value: $220
Raise a glass to the holidays with this exceptional wine collection from Paradise Wine Shoppe, Buffalo's beloved gem in the West End.   This elegant package includes:

  • Six bottles of red wine expertly hand-picked by owner Paula Paradise—poet, storyteller, and wine connoisseur extraordinaire
  • $40 gift card to explore their carefully curated selection and choose your own bottle

Paradise Wine is no ordinary liquor store. This beautiful, gallery-like space specializes in sustainable, organic, and biodynamic wines from small family wineries using traditional methods. Paula Paradise, known throughout Buffalo for her ability to tell the full story behind every bottle, personally selects wines of character that are both delicious and affordable. Each bottle in the shop bears a hand-painted tag, reflecting the artistry and care that goes into every selection.

Whether you're hosting holiday gatherings, giving thoughtful gifts, or simply enjoying quiet evenings by the fire, these hand-selected reds will elevate every moment. The knowledgeable staff at Paradise Wine ensures you're not just buying wine—you're discovering wines you'll love, made by passionate winemakers who care about the land and the craft.


Perfect for wine enthusiasts, sustainable living advocates, holiday hosts, or anyone who believes that great wine should taste good and do good!


Butter Block Bakery: Another West End Bakery Favorite! item
Butter Block Bakery: Another West End Bakery Favorite!
$30

Starting bid

Value: $65
Treat yourself to a taste of France right here in Buffalo with this sweet package from Butter Block Bakery & Patisserie!

This package includes:

  • $30 Gift Card to indulge in Butter Block's exquisite French-inspired pastries and playful takes on the classics
  • Gourmet Jams—made with the finest ingredients for the perfect accompaniment to your morning toast or afternoon treat

A women-owned gem in the Five Points neighborhood, Butter Block has been delighting the West Side community for 10 years with fresh-baked artisan goods. Their market-driven menu changes with the seasons, highlighting the best of Western New York's brief but beautiful growing season. From flaky croissants to creative pastries that reimagine the classics, every visit is a delicious adventure.

As they say: Mangez bien, riez souvent, aimez beaucoup! (Eat well, laugh often, love much!)

Perfect for Francophiles, pastry lovers, brunch enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates exceptional baked goods from a beloved local bakery!


Calling all Cool Coffee Lovers item
Calling all Cool Coffee Lovers
$30

Starting bid

Value:  $100
Fuel your coffee obsession with this perfect package from Spoke & Dagger Co., North Buffalo's unique coffee haven and Buffalo's coolest coffee shop!

This delightful collection includes:

  • $40 Gift Certificate to Spoke & Dagger Co.—enjoy expertly crafted coffee, specialty drinks, and homemade baked goods
  • Coffee Lovers Flavors and Book—everything a true coffee enthusiast needs to savor their perfect cup

After 7 years of serving Buffalo's motorcycle community, Spoke & Dagger Co. expanded in Summer 2023 to include an exceptional coffee shop that quickly became a beloved neighborhood fixture. Owners Chris and Jodi have created a cozy haven known for delicious artisanal brews, unique specialty drinks (like their famous chocolate covered cherry latte and iced strawberry matcha with homemade strawberry syrup), and an awesome atmosphere.

This isn't your typical café—it's a thoughtfully curated experience combining quality coffee, vintage finds, local art, and genuine community spirit. Customers rave about the friendly service, WiFi-equipped space perfect for working, and even a Lego zone for kids!


Many call it "the best coffee in Buffalo."

Located at 1432 Hertel Avenue, open Tuesday-Saturday 8am-6pm, Sunday 8am-2pm.

Enjoy your coffee goodies at home, then head to Spoke & Dagger to keep the coffee love going!


Bills vs Bengals: Game Day Glory (Bills Tickets!) item
Bills vs Bengals: Game Day Glory (Bills Tickets!)
$300

Starting bid

Value: $700

Go Bills! Experience the electricity of game day at Highmark Stadium with this incredible opportunity to see your Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals!

Game Details:

  • Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 4:30 PM
  • Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park
  • Two Tickets: Section 213, Row 14, Seats 5 & 6

This is Bills Mafia at its finest—witness the roar of the crowd, feel the energy of Western New York's beloved team, and be part of the unforgettable atmosphere that makes Highmark Stadium one of the most electric venues in the NFL. Whether it's snow, shine, or typical December Buffalo weather, there's nothing quite like watching the Bills play at home during prime time!

These excellent seats put you right in the action with a great view of the field. Grab a friend, family member, or fellow Bills fan and make memories that will last a lifetime.  Let's go Buffalo!

Perfect for die-hard Bills fans, football enthusiasts, or anyone who wants to experience the legendary passion of Bills Mafia!

Four On the Ice Sabres vs. Flyers Tickets item
Four On the Ice Sabres vs. Flyers Tickets
$300

Starting bid

Value: $656.00
Let’s Go Buffalo! Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers  - ON THE ICE - and a Sabres jersey too!

Experience NHL hockey like never before with FOUR incredible seats right on the ice!   Seating details:

  • December 18, 7:30pm
  • Section 118, Row 1, Seats 15, 16, 17, 18
  • Front row, ice-level seating - as close as you can get to the action!

Feel the thundering checks, hear the players communicate, and witness every breakaway and save from an unbeatable vantage point. These are some of the best seats in KeyBank Center, offering an immersive experience that puts you right in the heart of the game.

Perfect for a family outing, entertaining clients, or treating fellow hockey fans to an unforgettable night. Watch the Sabres take on their Atlantic Division rivals in seats that most fans only dream about!


Enjoy an Elegant Getaway in Saratoga Springs! item
Enjoy an Elegant Getaway in Saratoga Springs!
$250

Starting bid

Value:  $500

Indulge in a luxurious stay at the beautiful Adelphi Hotel, located in the heart of vibrant Saratoga Springs. This stunning boutique hotel blends timeless elegance with modern comfort, offering the perfect setting for a relaxing and memorable escape.

After settling in, enjoy a night out at one of three acclaimed DZ Restaurants — each offering its own unique dining experience:

Chianti Il Ristorante – classic Northern Italian cuisine in an intimate, romantic setting.

Boca Bistro – a lively Spanish-inspired tapas bar featuring bold flavors and creative 

cocktails.

Forno Bistro – rustic charm and wood-fired dishes that celebrate the warmth of Tuscan dining.

Whether you’re savoring handmade pasta, sharing small plates, or toasting the evening with fine wine, this getaway combines luxury, flavor, and unforgettable Saratoga charm.


Weekend at Niagara on the Lake item
Weekend at Niagara on the Lake
$350

Starting bid

Value: $800

Escape to the charm and elegance of Niagara-on-the-Lake with this luxurious getaway package at the historic Oban Inn!

Package Includes (if used before May 1, 2025):

  • 1 Night Accommodation for 2
  • Dinner for 2
  • Breakfast for 2
  • 2 Spa Treatments

This $800 gift certificate offers incredible flexibility — use it exactly as described above for the complete romantic retreat, or apply it toward any services at the Oban Inn in whatever way suits you best.

Located in the heart of picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Oban Inn provides the perfect setting for a memorable weekend filled with fine dining, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the region. Stroll through charming streets, explore local wineries, or simply unwind and enjoy each other's company.

Note: If used after May 1, 2025, package value increases. Gift certificate can be applied flexibly to any Oban Inn services.

Special thanks to Dr. John Fudyma for donating this special auction item.

Let Good Take Flight item
Let Good Take Flight
$300

Starting bid

The sky's the limit with this incredible travel opportunity!  $500 American Airlines Gift Certificate—your ticket to adventure, relaxation, or that long-overdue getaway you've been dreaming about.

Whether you're planning a tropical escape, visiting family across the country, exploring a new city, or embarking on an international adventure, American Airlines can take you there. As one of the world's largest airlines, American offers flights to over 350 destinations across more than 50 countries.

Enjoy their extensive route network, modern fleet, convenient connections through major hub cities, and the comfort of knowing you're flying with a trusted industry leader.


Use your gift certificate toward airfare for yourself, bring a loved one along, or save it for that bucket-list destination you've always wanted to visit. The choice is yours—where will you let good take flight?


How to Redeem: After winning this auction item, simply email Kathleen Van De Loo at [email protected] and your gift certificate will be sent to you electronically.


Day of Golf at Diamond Hawk, Dinner & More item
Day of Golf at Diamond Hawk, Dinner & More
$90

Starting bid

Value:  $350

Enjoy a memorable day of golf for two at the beautiful Diamond Hawk Golf Courseone of Western New York’s premier golf destinations. Take in the scenic views and well-manicured fairways as you play 18 holes on this stunning course.


After your round, relax and indulge in delicious food and refreshing drinks at the on-site restaurant, The Hawk, known for its inviting atmosphere and exceptional menu.


Keep track of your golf excursions in your beautiful golf book, while enjoying a cocktail in your golf glasses.

‘Story of Health’ Vintage Necklace item
‘Story of Health’ Vintage Necklace
$45

Starting bid

HerStory ‘Story of Health’ Vintage Necklace by Vintage Soul organic soap, and lavender flowers
Value:  $125

Honor the healers with this meaningful collection from HerStory, Buffalo's beloved Delaware Avenue sanctuary celebrating women, wellness, and strength.  Perfect for the healthcare professional who deserves beauty, rest, and a reminder of their own incredible strength!

This beautifully curated package includes:

  • Vintage Soul Necklace ($75 value)—a precious, one-of-a-kind piece that tells a story. Perfect for yourself or a cherished colleague who deserves something beautiful
  • Organic Soap—for moments of self-care and restoration
  • Lavender Flowers—bringing calm and peace to your space

HerStory is more than a boutique—it's a collective of female makers dedicated to strengthening beauty, experience, and wellness through products that guide your journey to wellbeing. Their mission celebrates women and their stories while empowering each of us to live happy, healthy, and grateful lives.


For those in healthcare who give so much to others, this package offers a reminder to pause, breathe, and honor your own strength. What we wear tells a story—let yours be one of wellness, resilience, and self-love

Go Bills! Game Day Basket of Fun! item
Go Bills! Game Day Basket of Fun!
$65

Starting bid

Value: $195
Bills Mafia, this one's for you! Get ready for game day with this ultimate Buffalo Bills fan basket packed with everything you need to show your team pride!

This incredible basket includes:

  • Bills Sweatshirt – stay warm and rep your team in style
  • Go Bills! Blanket – cozy up while cheering on the boys
  • Go Bills! Towels – rally towels for game day glory
  • "Smells Like A Bills Win" Scented Candle – because victory has a scent!
  • YouTheFan NFL Buffalo Bills Large Bowl – perfect for game day snacks
  • Wilson Sporting Goods NFL Buffalo Bills Football – toss it around during halftime
  • FOCO Buffalo Bills NFL Sunglasses – gear up like a champion
  • MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards – entertain before kickoff
  • "God Bless And Go Bills" Socks – step into game day with faith and pride

Let's Go Buffalo!  Whether you're tailgating at the stadium, hosting a watch party, or settling in for Sunday football at home, this basket has everything to make your Bills experience complete. Perfect for any member of Bills Mafia—from longtime fans to the newest supporters!

Grandma Loves You item
Grandma Loves You
$80

Starting bid

Value:  $200

Beautiful children’s books, I Love Grandma teether, “Notes from Grandma” book, $25 gift card to Sunshine and Bluebirds on Elmwood in Buffalo to pick up that beautiful something extra for your grandchild


Celebrate the sweetest bond with this heartwarming collection perfect for grandmas and their precious grandchildren!


This delightful package includes beautiful children's books to create cherished storytime memories, an adorable "I Love Grandma" teether for the littlest ones, and a special "Notes from Grandma" book—a keepsake treasure where grandma can share her wisdom, stories, and love for years to come.


Plus, you receive a $25 gift card to Sunshine and Bluebirds on Elmwood in Buffalo, a beloved local shop where you can pick out a beautiful 100% cotton something to wear for your little one.


Ideal for new grandmas, seasoned grandmas, or anyone who wants to shower their grandbaby with love and thoughtful gifts. Because the love between a grandma and grandchild is truly priceless!


Calling All Chocolate Lovers item
Calling All Chocolate Lovers
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200

Indulge your sweet tooth with this magnificent basket from Ko-Ed Candies, a beloved South Buffalo treasure that's been crafting confectionery perfection for generations!

This huge basket is overflowing with Ko-Ed's finest handcrafted chocolates and candies—think rich, creamy truffles, decadent chocolate-covered treats, classic favorites, and specialty sweets that have kept Western New Yorkers coming back for decades. Every bite is a taste of Buffalo tradition, made with quality ingredients and the kind of care that only a time-honored local candy maker can deliver.

Whether you're a dark chocolate devotee, a milk chocolate enthusiast, or you simply can't resist a beautifully crafted sweet treat, this generous basket has something to satisfy every craving. Perfect for sharing with family and friends (or keeping all to yourself—we won't tell!).


Support a South Buffalo legacy candy store and treat yourself to the delicious legacy of Ko-Ed Candies. Warning: This basket may cause serious chocolate bliss!


Gorgeous Designer Shawl, Handmade by Sevya item
Gorgeous Designer Shawl, Handmade by Sevya
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150
Wrap yourself in beauty and purpose with this stunning handmade shawl from Sevya—where fair trade meets timeless fashion!

Each Sevya shawl is a work of art, lovingly handcrafted by skilled artisans in India using centuries-old traditions passed down through generations. This exquisite piece showcases India's rich textile heritage through intricate techniques such as hand-loom weaving, embroidery, block-printing, or tie-dye—all created with eco-friendly, natural dyes and the finest materials.

"Sevya" is a Sanskrit word meaning "caring through service"—caring for humanity and the environment. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, Sevya has been partnering with artisan cooperatives throughout India for over 20 years, ensuring these talented craftspeople earn sustainable livelihoods while preserving their cultural traditions.

This isn't just a shawl—it's a treasure made to last for generations. Every piece tells a story of great culture, care, and community, and represents the many hearts and hands working together with compassion, respect, and equality.

Elegant, versatile, and meaningful—perfect for yourself or as a cherished gift.


Designer earrings by Marcia Moran item
Designer earrings by Marcia Moran
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100
Elevate your style with stunning designer earrings from Marcia Moran—where Brazilian beauty meets California cool!


Born and raised in Brazil, designer Marcia Moran relocated to Los Angeles in 2002 and pursued her lifelong passion for fashion and jewelry design. What began in her living room has blossomed into a renowned luxury jewelry brand featured in select boutiques and resorts worldwide, and worn by celebrities including Brie Larson, Drew Barrymore, Demi Lovato, and Hoda Kotb.


These exquisite earrings showcase Marcia's signature eye-catching, contemporary style—handmade with 18K gold-plated metals and stunning semi-precious stones. Each piece has its own unique texture, shine, and color, blending the spectacular natural resources of Brazil with modern sophistication.


Marcia's jewelry stands out for its perfect balance of timeless elegance and playful fashion. Her designs are hypoallergenic and crafted to make every woman who wears them feel powerful and beautiful.


A hidden gem among designer brands—treat yourself to jewelry that truly sparkles!


Shop at Buffalo’s Finest Gift Shoppe item
Shop at Buffalo’s Finest Gift Shoppe
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150

Treat yourself to a little kindness with this delightful package from NEO Gift Studio—Buffalo's most finest and most unique gift destination!


This package includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to NEO Gift Studio—your passport to discovering unique treasures in the heart of Elmwood Village
  • "Be Kind to Yourself" Giving Collection Comfort Socks by DEMDACO—handmade, cozy reminders to practice self-care every day
  • Michael Raem gold leaf dish

NEO Gift Studio is a chic gifting studio nestled in Buffalo's artistic Elmwood Village, where owners Joan and Joyce handpick each and every item that enters their store. Sourcing from designers and countries around the world, they've curated a stunning collection of gifts for every occasion—from Michael Aram pieces to Buffalo gifts, body and fragrance items, tabletop décor, and so much more.


Customers rave about NEO Gift Studio, calling it "the best gift studio in the entire world" and praising their "outstanding gift wrapping" that makes every shopper "look like a hero." Whether you're shopping for women's gifts, gentlemen's gifts, infants and kids, or simply treating yourself, you'll find countless unique and beautiful options.


Perfect for gift lovers, Elmwood Village enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates unique, beautifully curated finds!

$100 Amazon Gift Card item
$100 Amazon Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value:  $100
The gift that gives endless possibilities! With a $100 Amazon gift card, the choice is entirely yours.  Whether you're shopping for:

  • The latest books, electronics, or home essentials
  • Holiday gifts for everyone on your list
  • That special something you've been eyeing
  • Everyday necessities delivered right to your door
  • Entertainment, fashion, beauty, toys, tools, and everything in between

Amazon offers millions of products at your fingertips, with the convenience of fast shipping and easy browsing from the comfort of home. From practical purchases to wish-list splurges, this gift card opens the door to whatever you need or want.


Perfect for everyone—because who doesn't love Amazon?

Giancarlos Gift Certificate, White and Red Wine item
Giancarlos Gift Certificate, White and Red Wine
$100

Starting bid

Value: $225
Perhaps a cocktail before... then a bottle of red, bottle of white—it all depends upon your appetite! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine dining and exceptional wine with this delicious package from Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria.  This incredible package includes:

  • $150 Gift Certificate to Giancarlo's—savor world-class cuisine at Williamsville's premier dining destination
  • Bottle of Red Wine—perfectly paired for a memorable meal
  • Bottle of White Wine—crisp, elegant, and exquisite

Giancarlo's is an original concept that celebrates the Sicilian-immigrant culinary experience—referred to as the "original fusion cuisine." Traditional Sicilian food is a historical mosaic influenced by Greece, North Africa, Rome, the Middle East, France, Spain, and Italy. At Giancarlo's, this history-rich Sicilian cuisine is masterfully combined with the great American Steakhouse tradition and the art of the Neapolitan Pizzeria.


Centrally located on Main Street off the I-290, Giancarlo's is just minutes from the airport and downtown Buffalo. With exceptional professional service, spot-on food, and an atmosphere perfect for celebrating life's special moments, Giancarlo's creates dining experiences that leave lasting impressions.

Business casual dress code. Reservations strongly encouraged. 18+ recommended.


Perfect for foodies, wine lovers, date night enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates extraordinary Italian-American cuisine in an elegant setting


Blooming Beautiful item
Blooming Beautiful
$40

Starting bid

Value:  $100
Brighten your days with this charming floral package from The Flower Garage.   This delightful collection includes:

  • $40 Gift Card to The Flower Garage—choose from bespoke flower arrangements, seasonal bouquets, or their curated selection of homewares and personal care items
  • Set of Four Beautiful Floral Mugs—bring garden-inspired elegance to your morning coffee or afternoon tea

The Flower Garage brings joy in full bloom! Working with carefully chosen producers, they source the freshest blooms, wildflowers, and seasonal greenery to brighten your occasions and events. Whether you want a stunning pre-made arrangement, prefer their florist-guided bouquet service, or love the creative freedom of building your own bouquet, The Flower Garage offers something special for every flower lover.

Their curated gift selection also features linens, homewares, and personal care items—perfect for treating yourself or finding that special gift.

Sip from your beautiful floral mugs while admiring fresh flowers from The Flower Garage—a perfect pairing!


Perfect for flower enthusiasts, home décor lovers, or anyone who believes fresh blooms make everything better!


French Girl Boutique item
French Girl Boutique
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200
Ooh là là! Treat yourself to a touch of French sophistication with this chic collection from French Girl Boutique in Buffalo's charming Five Points neighborhood!

This exquisite package includes:

  • $50 Gift Card—explore their curated collection of beautiful clothing and accessories from around the world
  • Authentic French Perfume—straight from the south of France
  • Paris Wallet—stylish and practical for everyday elegance
  • Designer Shawl—luxurious comfort meets timeless style

Owner Dani, who hails from England but lived most of her life in the south of France, brings genuine French flair and "serenity at home" philosophy to Buffalo's West Side.  If you're looking for something uniquely different—beautiful, comfortable, and unmistakably chic—this is your chance to embrace that French Girl lifestyle!

Perfect for the fashionista who appreciates European elegance, quality craftsmanship, and a little je ne sais quoi!


Talbots Classic Style on Main item
Talbots Classic Style on Main
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200
Enjoy timeless elegance with this sophisticated package from Talbots, Williamsville's premier destination for classic women's fashion!  This elegant collection includes:

  • $100 Talbots Gift Certificate—discover beautiful clothing, accessories, and more at this leading specialty retailer
  • Beautiful Ivory Winter Warm Pancho from Talbots—luxurious, cozy, and perfectly styled for the season

Talbots is renowned for classic apparel and accessories that never go out of style. Whether you're looking for polished workwear, elegant evening pieces, or sophisticated casual wear in Misses, Petite, or Plus sizes, Talbots offers quality clothing that helps you present yourself at your best. Their helpful staff provides honest styling advice to help you find the perfect outfit.


Located at 5501 Main Street in charming Williamsville, your shopping experience doesn't have to end at Talbots! After you shop, take time to explore Main Street's delightful collection of boutiques, specialty shops, and wonderful restaurants. From The Jacqueline Shoppe to countless dining options, Main Street Williamsville is the perfect place to spend an afternoon browsing, shopping, and enjoying all this vibrant village has to offer.


Chance by Chanel item
Chance by Chanel
$75

Starting bid

Value: $198

Support our medical society and smell beautiful too! Whether for you or a loved one, this is your chance to own luxury while giving back. 
 

Chance by Chanel - the deal of the century on the world's most beautiful perfume!

Chance by Chanel is more than a fragrance—it's an experience. This legendary scent embodies elegance, sophistication, and timeless style. Created by the House of Chanel, Chance is a whirlwind of fantasy and radiance that sweeps you into a world of possibility and allure.

With its distinctive rounded bottle and unexpected blend of floral, fruity, and spicy notes, Chance is designed for the woman who believes in destiny and seizes every opportunity. Whether you're treating yourself to everyday luxury or gifting it to someone special, this iconic perfume makes a powerful statement.

At a $198 value with a starting bid of just $75, this is your chance to experience Chanel's artistry at an extraordinary price while supporting your medical community. It's a win-win: you get one of the most coveted fragrances in the world, and your bid helps support the vital work of your medical society.


Dinner at JT's, Siena, Rocco’s, or 800 Maple ++ item
Dinner at JT's, Siena, Rocco’s, or 800 Maple ++
$40

Starting bid

Value:  $125
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience and stylish entertaining essentials with this delicious package!  This elegant collection includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to JT's JT’s, Siena, Rocco’s OR 800 Maple—enjoy contemporary cuisine at one of Buffalo’s hottest dining destinations
  • Beautiful Cutting Board—perfect for entertaining and serving in style
  • Smiling Appetizer Knives—charming and practical tools to complete your hosting arsenal

Enjoy an evening out at one of Buffalo’s Finest Restaurants. If you’re looking for trendy Italian in Buffalo city proper → JT’s Restaurant


For fine dining Italian in a slightly quieter neighborhood (Snyder) → Siena Restaurant

For relaxed, casual pizza + drinks with family or friends in the suburbs → Rocco’s Wood Fired Pizza


For polished New American cuisine, special occasions or brunch in the suburbs → 800 Maple


Dine at one of these wonderful restaurants then bring the entertaining home with your beautiful cutting board and cheerful appetizer knives!


Pizza, Pizza and More Pizza! item
Pizza, Pizza and More Pizza!
$55

Starting bid

Value: $180
When it comes to pizza, Buffalo does it right. Whether you're in the mood for classic comfort or bold flavor, the Queen City has a slice for every craving.  Try one, or all of Buffalo’s legendary pizzerias: La Nova, Bocce, Just Pizza, Imperial Pizza, & Franco’s!  Each spot brings its own twist to the Buffalo-style pie!


Affordable Home Design at its Best item
Affordable Home Design at its Best
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100
Elevate your everyday moments with this stylish package from Hertel Home Consignment, Western New York's premier destination for pre-owned luxury and unique treasures!  This elegant collection includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to Hertel Home Consignment—discover high-end furniture, home décor, vintage collectibles, and one-of-a-kind treasures
  • Four Designer Coffee Mugs—so much more than a mug, these are statement pieces that bring artistry and style to your morning ritual

Founded by CEO Michael T. Chamberlain, Hertel Home Consignment has earned prestigious recognition as Buffalo Spree's 2019 "Best Home Decor Store" and Buffalo News' 2023 "Best Furniture Store." This locally-owned business specializes in affordable high-end home décor, carefully curated by knowledgeable staff with expertise in design and floristry.

Their beautifully adorned gallery showroom is filled with eclectic treasures—from luxurious sofas and dining sets to unique art pieces and accent accessories. The inventory constantly evolves, meaning "you'll never visit the same store twice!" Each item is carefully selected for quality, condition, and style, promoting sustainability by giving new life to pre-owned treasures.


Two Convenient Locations:

  • Buffalo (Flagship) - 1390 Hertel Ave (North Buffalo)
  • Williamsville - 5225 Sheridan Dr

Sip from your designer statement mugs while planning for your day.


Perfect for home décor enthusiasts, design lovers, sustainable shoppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality treasures at affordable prices!


Rustic Buffalo: Home is Where the Heart Is item
Rustic Buffalo: Home is Where the Heart Is
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75
Bring warmth and charm to your home with this delightful package from Rustic Buffalo, Western New York's favorite destination for rustic décor.  This wonderful collection includes:

  • $25 Gift Card to Rustic Buffalo—explore their stunning collection of home décor treasures
  • Beautiful "Home" Sign—perfect for displaying inside or outside your home
  • $5 Coupon from Rustic Buffalo—even more reason to shop and discover!

Rustic Buffalo specializes in unique, rustic home décor that brings warmth, character, and personality to any space. Whether you're looking for farmhouse chic, vintage finds, or charming accents to make your house feel like home, Rustic Buffalo has everything you need to create a space you love.


Visit any of their five convenient Western New York locations:

  • North Tonawanda - 6610 Shawnee Rd
  • East Aurora - 650 Main Street
  • Williamsville - 5363 Main Street
  • Ellicottville - 22 Washington Street
  • Buffalo (Elmwood) - 740 Elmwood Ave

Open 7 days a week, year-round!


Start with your beautiful "Home" sign and then explore everything Rustic Buffalo has to offer!


Perfect for home décor enthusiasts, rustic style lovers, or anyone ready to add charm and character to their space!


Retail Therapy item
Retail Therapy
$60

Starting bid

Value:  $175

Treat yourself to the ultimate treasure hunt with this fabulous package perfect for home décor lovers and bargain shoppers!

This delightful collection includes:

  • $75 Gift Card to use at Marshalls, HomeGoods, and TJ Maxx—three amazing stores, endless possibilities!
  • Elegant Placemats—set your table in style
  • Beautiful Candle Holders—add warmth and ambiance to any room
  • Candles—fill your home with inviting scents
  • And More!—additional home décor treasures to complete your collection

Get ready for an afternoon of discovery! Whether you're hunting for designer home décor at HomeGoods, scoring fashion finds at Marshalls, or exploring the endless aisles of TJ Maxx, these beloved stores offer the thrill of finding incredible brands at unbeatable prices. From kitchen essentials to decorative accents, stylish clothing to unique gifts, you never know what treasures you'll uncover!


This package gives you a head start with beautiful home items, plus the gift card to continue your shopping adventure. Mix, match, and make your house feel like home—all while staying within budget.

Perfect for bargain hunters, home decorators, fashionistas, or anyone who loves the thrill of finding that perfect something at an amazing price!


The treasure hunt awaits!


Buffalo Baby Hand Knit Sweater and More item
Buffalo Baby Hand Knit Sweater and More
$40

Starting bid

Value:  $125

Beautiful Hand Knit Sweater, Knit Football Hat, and Buffalo Stuffed Animal

Welcome the newest member of our Buffalo Community with this adorable handmade package, This precious collection includes:

  • Beautiful Hand Knit Sweater—lovingly crafted with care and warmth for your little one
  • Knit Football Hat—keep baby cozy while showing off that Buffalo pride
  • Buffalo Stuffed Animal—a cuddly companion for naptime and playtime

There's nothing quite like raising a Buffalo baby! This charming set combines the warmth of handcrafted items with hometown pride, creating keepsakes that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you're dressing baby for their first game day, a family photo, or just keeping them cozy through a Western New York winter, these handmade pieces are made with love.

Perfect for baby showers, new parents, proud Buffalo grandparents, or anyone welcoming a little one into the 716. Start them young with Buffalo pride and handmade warmth!



Excuria Salon & Spa item
Excuria Salon & Spa
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100

Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation with a $100 Gift Card to Excuria Salon & Spa. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a luxurious experience featuring expert hair care, soothing massages, revitalizing facials, and premium spa treatments. Excuria’s team of professionals provides personalized service in a serene, elegant environment designed to help you unwind and look your best.


Perfect for a day of pampering or a thoughtful gift for any occasion.


Happiest Holidays! item
Happiest Holidays!
$75

Starting bid

Value: $250

A Beautiful Holiday Wreath, Cream Cozy Blanket, Candle Sticks with Holiday Candles, Flowers in Lenox Vase, Holiday Cards and a Sandalwood Vanilla Scented

Celebrate the joy of the season and fill your home with warmth and style. This delightful collection features a handcrafted holiday wreath bursting with festive charm, a cream cozy blanket perfect for curling up on chilly winter nights, and elegant candle sticks with holiday candles to cast a welcoming glow throughout your space.

Share your holiday spirit with a set of beautiful holiday cards, and surround yourself with the soothing fragrance of a sandalwood vanilla scented candle — the perfect blend of comfort and calm.

Enjoy the holidays with these beautiful seasonal touches — and more — to bring your home to life for the holidays.


Signed Keon Coleman Cleat item
Signed Keon Coleman Cleat
$75

Starting bid

Value: $250
Donated by the Buffalo Bills!


Own a true piece of history with this Keon Coleman signed Cleat.  Hand signed by one of the most exciting rising stars in football, this cleat captures the spirit, drive, and talent that make Keon Coleman a standout on and off the field. Add it to your collection and display it proudly. 


This authentic cleat is more than sports gear, it’s a piece of the game you can hold onto forever!

 


Wines of the World (1 of 3 Baskets) item
Wines of the World (1 of 3 Baskets)
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250+
Savor the taste of the world with 8 bottles of exceptional wine from France, Spain, and beyond. Each bottle has been carefully selected to offer a rich variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gatherings, special celebrations, or simply enjoying a cozy evening at home. Explore the elegance of international vineyards and bring the world of wine to your table this season.


Read All About It item
Read All About It
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200

Curl up with a good book—or several!—with this literary lover's dream package from authors right here in Buffalo, NY


This delightful collection includes:

  • Basket of Books—carefully selected reads to transport, inspire, and delight
  • $50 Gift Card to Talking Leaves Books—discover even more treasures at Buffalo's most beloved bookstore
  • Book Lovers Candle—set the perfect mood for your next reading session

Why Brains Need Friends, Author Ben Rein holds a PhD in Neuroscience from SUNY Buffalo. His work focuses on the neuroscience of social behavior and connection: social interactions, loneliness, digital vs face-to-face interaction.  

Telltale Hearts, Author Dean-David Schillinger, MD Grew up in Buffalo, NY. A Public Health Doctor, His Patients, and the Power of Story, uses patient-stories to highlight the intersection of medicine, public health, and the social determinants of health.

The Shape of Wonder, Alan Lightman How Scientists think, work and live.  The book explores the lives, thoughts, motivations, and ethical concerns of scientists. It aims to demystify how science works and humanize the people doing it — showing that scientists are driven by curiosity, wonder, and responsibility.

Since 1971, Talking Leaves has been Buffalo's oldest independent bookstore, offering a distinctive and unusual selection of the finest writing and thinking. Located at the perfect spot near Elmwood and Bidwell, Talking Leaves is one of the country's premier bookshops—a cozy space filled with beautiful artwork, inviting nooks, and an atmosphere so comfortable you never want to leave. Connected to Caffé Aroma, you can grab a coffee and settle in with your new finds on their front patio. It's more than a bookstore—it's a Buffalo original.


Perfect for bookworms, literary enthusiasts, cozy evening lovers, or anyone who believes


Stunning Celtic Shawl item
Stunning Celtic Shawl
$30

Starting bid

Value: $75
Gorgeous, designer Shawl from Celtic Ore Knitwear - in Dublin Ireland! Wrap yourself in beauty and purpose with this stunning handmade shawl from.


Each shawl is a work of art, lovingly handcrafted by skilled artisans in Dublin using centuries-old traditions passed down through generations. This exquisite piece showcases Dublin's rich textile heritage through intricate techniques such as hand-loom weaving, embroidery, block-printing, or tie-dye—all created with eco-friendly, natural dyes and the finest materials.

This isn't just a shawl—it's a treasure made to last for generations. Every piece tells a story of great culture, care, and community, and represents the many hearts and hands working together with compassion, respect, and equality.

Elegant, versatile, and meaningful—perfect for yourself or as a cherished gift.


Monroe MedSpa - Ultimate Skincare Package item
Monroe MedSpa - Ultimate Skincare Package
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500
Treat yourself to the luxury you deserve with this exceptional spa package from Monroe MedSpa on Hertel Avenue! This indulgent package includes:

  • $200 Gift Card redeemable toward any facial or spa treatment of your choice
  • Over $300 in premium medical-grade skincare products to continue your glow at home

Whether you're looking to refresh, rejuvenate, or simply relax, Monroe MedSpa offers professional treatments tailored to your skin's unique needs. From deep-cleansing facials to advanced skincare solutions, you'll receive expert care in a serene, welcoming environment.

Take home an impressive collection of medical-grade skincare products that deliver real results - the same professional-quality products trusted by skincare experts.

Perfect for anyone who loves self-care or is looking to elevate their skincare routine with professional-grade products and services!


$1000 Skin Center at Southgate Medical Gift Card item
$1000 Skin Center at Southgate Medical Gift Card
$400

Starting bid

Value: $1,000

Treat yourself to the ultimate skin rejuvenation experience! The Skin Center at Southgate Medical Group offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic services designed to enhance your natural beauty and boost your confidence.

Their team of skilled professionals uses the latest advancements in skincare technology to deliver personalized, top-tier cosmetic treatments tailored to your unique needs. Services Include:

  • Acne & Acne Scar Treatment
  • Anti-Aging Solutions
  • Body Contouring
  • Laser Hair Removal
  • Laser Tattoo Removal
  • Laser Vein Removal

Whether you're looking to address specific skin concerns or simply want to refresh and revitalize your appearance, this package gives you access to cutting-edge treatments in a professional, caring environment.


Wines of the World (Basket 2 0f 3) item
Wines of the World (Basket 2 0f 3)
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250+
Savor the taste of the world with 8 bottles of exceptional wine from France, Spain, and beyond. Each bottle has been carefully selected to offer a rich variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gatherings, special celebrations, or simply enjoying a cozy evening at home. Explore the elegance of international vineyards and bring the world of wine to your table this season

Wines of the World (Basket 3 of 3) item
Wines of the World (Basket 3 of 3)
$100

Starting bid

Value: $250
Savor the taste of the world with 8 bottles of exceptional wine from France, Spain, and beyond. Each bottle has been carefully selected to offer a rich variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gatherings, special celebrations, or simply enjoying a cozy evening at home. Explore the elegance of international vineyards and bring the world of wine to your table this season.


St Francis Prayer Prints item
St Francis Prayer Prints
$30

Starting bid

Value: $125
Two complimentary St. Francis prayer striped typography prints with the Prayer of Peace.  


The light blue striped matte gives a calm, serene, uplifting feel — suitable for a bedroom, prayer nook, hallway, or even shabby chic living room.

A Beautiful addition in any Home.

Lucky You! item
Lucky You!
$20

Starting bid

Value: $100
$100 Worth of Assorted Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets

Try your luck with $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets in varying denominations! This exciting bundle features a mix of different games and price points for maximum variety and fun.

What You Get:

  • $100 face value of scratch-off lottery tickets
  • Assorted denominations and games
  • Multiple chances to win!

Perfect For:

  • A unique birthday gift with built-in excitement
  • Party entertainment or favors
  • Holiday stocking stuffers
  • Office gift exchanges
  • Anyone who enjoys the thrill of scratch-offs!


Buffalo’s West End Five Points Bakery! item
Buffalo’s West End Five Points Bakery!
$25

Starting bid

Value: $80
Discover a true neighborhood treasure with this delightful package from Five Points Bakery, the West End's beloved community gathering spot!

This package includes:

  • $25 Gift Card to enjoy Five Points' amazing offerings—whole grain breads, delicious pastries, espresso drinks, craft beer, wine, and their full café menu
  • Five Points House-Made Granola—the perfect start to your morning or anytime snack
  • Five Points T-Shirt—wear your love for this local gem with pride!

Five Points Bakery isn't just about incredible food—it's about respect for farmers, people, neighborhoods, and ways of life. Whether you're grabbing a morning coffee and pastry, enjoying lunch on their outdoor patio, or picking up one of their signature whole grain loaves, you'll experience the warmth and quality that makes this bakery a West Side institution.


Perfect for foodies, bread lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates supporting local businesses that truly care about their community. 


