Medical Society of the County of Erie Silent Auction

Value: $600

Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening at HER Kitchen, Buffalo's wellness culinary studio! Your group of six will enjoy a hands-on pasta making class followed by a delicious plant-based dinner together.

Roll up your sleeves and learn the art of fresh pasta from scratch, mastering techniques that you'll take home to your own kitchen. Under expert guidance, you'll discover the joy of creating beautiful, nourishing food while learning about the nutritional benefits of wholesome ingredients.

After your culinary adventure, sit down together around the table to savor the fruits of your labor in a thoughtfully plated meal.



This experience blends cooking education with the pleasure of shared dining—where wellness meets the joy of cooking.

Perfect for: Date night groups, friends' gathering, family celebration, or team building

Location: HER Kitchen, Buffalo, NY

Includes: Hands-on pasta making instruction, all ingredients, and complete dinner for six guests

Note: All classes are plant-based and vegetarian (vegan options available upon request)

Experience must be scheduled in advance. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.