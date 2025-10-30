Medical Society of the County of Erie Silent Auction

Hosted by
Pick up your items at the auction table. If you need to make arrangements to pick up your item after the Gala, MSCE staff will be in touch with you directly.
Starting bid
Value: $600
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening at HER Kitchen, Buffalo's wellness culinary studio! Your group of six will enjoy a hands-on pasta making class followed by a delicious plant-based dinner together.
Roll up your sleeves and learn the art of fresh pasta from scratch, mastering techniques that you'll take home to your own kitchen. Under expert guidance, you'll discover the joy of creating beautiful, nourishing food while learning about the nutritional benefits of wholesome ingredients.
After your culinary adventure, sit down together around the table to savor the fruits of your labor in a thoughtfully plated meal.
This experience blends cooking education with the pleasure of shared dining—where wellness meets the joy of cooking.
Perfect for: Date night groups, friends' gathering, family celebration, or team building
Location: HER Kitchen, Buffalo, NY
Includes: Hands-on pasta making instruction, all ingredients, and complete dinner for six guests
Note: All classes are plant-based and vegetarian (vegan options available upon request)
Experience must be scheduled in advance. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.
Starting bid
Value: $200
A Transformative Journey Through Aromatherapy & Mindfulness
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable evening exploring the powerful connection between scent and emotion. This immersive "Scent with Intent" experience combines ancient wisdom with modern aromatherapy for a truly unique wellness journey. Your evening will include:
Personalized Scent Discovery – Take our signature fragrance quiz to uncover your unique Scent Story and explore eight functional scent blends, each thoughtfully paired with intentions, affirmations, and healing gemstones
Guided Meditation – Deepen your connection to your chosen scent in our tranquil Buddha Booth with expert-led meditation
Custom Take-Home Gift – Leave with your own personally blended scent in a beautiful roller bottle to continue your aromatic journey
Expert Education – Learn about the energetic and therapeutic properties of each essential oil blend and its corresponding gemstone
Starting bid
Value: $150
Travel in style with your designer car coasters, car tissues, air freshener and automobile document holder. Then, get your car serviced or cleaned at Buffalo’s very own Delta Sonic with your $75 gift card.
Hit the highway in style!
This road-ready package includes chic car accessories from Natural Life—designer car coasters to protect your cup holders, convenient car tissues for life's little messes, a fresh-scented air freshener, and a practical automobile document holder to keep your registration and insurance organized.
But that's not all! Keep your vehicle running smoothly and looking its best with a service or cleaning from Delta Sonic, Buffalo's trusted name in car care. Whether you need a maintenance check-up or a spotless shine, you'll be ready to cruise in comfort and confidence.
Perfect for the daily commuter, road trip enthusiast, or anyone who appreciates the finer details of car life!
Starting bid
Value:$140
Spoil your furry best friend with this tail-wagging treasure trove of treats and toys! This amazing dog goodies basket is packed with everything to keep your pup happy, healthy, and entertained:
Playtime Galore:
Dental Health & Chewing:
Practical Essentials:
PLUS: A $25 gift card to Elmwood Pet Store in Buffalo, so you can pick out even more goodies for your four-legged family member!
With over $100 in value, this basket is perfect for new puppy parents, devoted dog lovers, or anyone whose pup deserves the very best!
Starting bid
Value:$125
Fall in love with style and ethics! This stunning brown vegan leather purse from Mellow World is the perfect autumn accessory.
Since 2005, Mellow World has been creating high-quality luxury handbags at affordable prices—all designed with love in Southern California and made with 100% PETA-approved vegan leather. No animals were harmed in the making of this beautiful bag, so you can carry it with confidence and pride!
At Mellow World, they believe a handbag isn't merely an accessory—it's an extension of your individuality. This chic brown purse complements any fall outfit while making a statement about who you are: stylish, conscious, and confident.
Rich brown tones, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtful design make this the perfect everyday companion for the season. Whether you're heading to the pumpkin patch, meeting friends for coffee, or dressing up your favorite fall sweater, this purse adds the perfect finishing touch.
A gift for yourself, a friend, or a loved one—you can't lose!
Perfect for fashion lovers, animal advocates, eco-conscious shoppers, or anyone who appreciates beautiful, cruelty-free accessories!
Starting bid
Value: $220
Raise a glass to the holidays with this exceptional wine collection from Paradise Wine Shoppe, Buffalo's beloved gem in the West End. This elegant package includes:
Paradise Wine is no ordinary liquor store. This beautiful, gallery-like space specializes in sustainable, organic, and biodynamic wines from small family wineries using traditional methods. Paula Paradise, known throughout Buffalo for her ability to tell the full story behind every bottle, personally selects wines of character that are both delicious and affordable. Each bottle in the shop bears a hand-painted tag, reflecting the artistry and care that goes into every selection.
Whether you're hosting holiday gatherings, giving thoughtful gifts, or simply enjoying quiet evenings by the fire, these hand-selected reds will elevate every moment. The knowledgeable staff at Paradise Wine ensures you're not just buying wine—you're discovering wines you'll love, made by passionate winemakers who care about the land and the craft.
Perfect for wine enthusiasts, sustainable living advocates, holiday hosts, or anyone who believes that great wine should taste good and do good!
Starting bid
Value: $65
Treat yourself to a taste of France right here in Buffalo with this sweet package from Butter Block Bakery & Patisserie!
This package includes:
A women-owned gem in the Five Points neighborhood, Butter Block has been delighting the West Side community for 10 years with fresh-baked artisan goods. Their market-driven menu changes with the seasons, highlighting the best of Western New York's brief but beautiful growing season. From flaky croissants to creative pastries that reimagine the classics, every visit is a delicious adventure.
As they say: Mangez bien, riez souvent, aimez beaucoup! (Eat well, laugh often, love much!)
Perfect for Francophiles, pastry lovers, brunch enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates exceptional baked goods from a beloved local bakery!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Fuel your coffee obsession with this perfect package from Spoke & Dagger Co., North Buffalo's unique coffee haven and Buffalo's coolest coffee shop!
This delightful collection includes:
After 7 years of serving Buffalo's motorcycle community, Spoke & Dagger Co. expanded in Summer 2023 to include an exceptional coffee shop that quickly became a beloved neighborhood fixture. Owners Chris and Jodi have created a cozy haven known for delicious artisanal brews, unique specialty drinks (like their famous chocolate covered cherry latte and iced strawberry matcha with homemade strawberry syrup), and an awesome atmosphere.
This isn't your typical café—it's a thoughtfully curated experience combining quality coffee, vintage finds, local art, and genuine community spirit. Customers rave about the friendly service, WiFi-equipped space perfect for working, and even a Lego zone for kids!
Many call it "the best coffee in Buffalo."
Located at 1432 Hertel Avenue, open Tuesday-Saturday 8am-6pm, Sunday 8am-2pm.
Enjoy your coffee goodies at home, then head to Spoke & Dagger to keep the coffee love going!
Starting bid
Value: $700
Go Bills! Experience the electricity of game day at Highmark Stadium with this incredible opportunity to see your Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals!
Game Details:
This is Bills Mafia at its finest—witness the roar of the crowd, feel the energy of Western New York's beloved team, and be part of the unforgettable atmosphere that makes Highmark Stadium one of the most electric venues in the NFL. Whether it's snow, shine, or typical December Buffalo weather, there's nothing quite like watching the Bills play at home during prime time!
These excellent seats put you right in the action with a great view of the field. Grab a friend, family member, or fellow Bills fan and make memories that will last a lifetime. Let's go Buffalo!
Perfect for die-hard Bills fans, football enthusiasts, or anyone who wants to experience the legendary passion of Bills Mafia!
Starting bid
Value: $656.00
Let’s Go Buffalo! Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers - ON THE ICE - and a Sabres jersey too!
Experience NHL hockey like never before with FOUR incredible seats right on the ice! Seating details:
Feel the thundering checks, hear the players communicate, and witness every breakaway and save from an unbeatable vantage point. These are some of the best seats in KeyBank Center, offering an immersive experience that puts you right in the heart of the game.
Perfect for a family outing, entertaining clients, or treating fellow hockey fans to an unforgettable night. Watch the Sabres take on their Atlantic Division rivals in seats that most fans only dream about!
Starting bid
Value: $500
Indulge in a luxurious stay at the beautiful Adelphi Hotel, located in the heart of vibrant Saratoga Springs. This stunning boutique hotel blends timeless elegance with modern comfort, offering the perfect setting for a relaxing and memorable escape.
After settling in, enjoy a night out at one of three acclaimed DZ Restaurants — each offering its own unique dining experience:
Chianti Il Ristorante – classic Northern Italian cuisine in an intimate, romantic setting.
Boca Bistro – a lively Spanish-inspired tapas bar featuring bold flavors and creative
cocktails.
Forno Bistro – rustic charm and wood-fired dishes that celebrate the warmth of Tuscan dining.
Whether you’re savoring handmade pasta, sharing small plates, or toasting the evening with fine wine, this getaway combines luxury, flavor, and unforgettable Saratoga charm.
Starting bid
Value: $800
Escape to the charm and elegance of Niagara-on-the-Lake with this luxurious getaway package at the historic Oban Inn!
Package Includes (if used before May 1, 2025):
This $800 gift certificate offers incredible flexibility — use it exactly as described above for the complete romantic retreat, or apply it toward any services at the Oban Inn in whatever way suits you best.
Located in the heart of picturesque Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Oban Inn provides the perfect setting for a memorable weekend filled with fine dining, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the region. Stroll through charming streets, explore local wineries, or simply unwind and enjoy each other's company.
Note: If used after May 1, 2025, package value increases. Gift certificate can be applied flexibly to any Oban Inn services.
Special thanks to Dr. John Fudyma for donating this special auction item.
Starting bid
The sky's the limit with this incredible travel opportunity! $500 American Airlines Gift Certificate—your ticket to adventure, relaxation, or that long-overdue getaway you've been dreaming about.
Whether you're planning a tropical escape, visiting family across the country, exploring a new city, or embarking on an international adventure, American Airlines can take you there. As one of the world's largest airlines, American offers flights to over 350 destinations across more than 50 countries.
Enjoy their extensive route network, modern fleet, convenient connections through major hub cities, and the comfort of knowing you're flying with a trusted industry leader.
Use your gift certificate toward airfare for yourself, bring a loved one along, or save it for that bucket-list destination you've always wanted to visit. The choice is yours—where will you let good take flight?
How to Redeem: After winning this auction item, simply email Kathleen Van De Loo at [email protected] and your gift certificate will be sent to you electronically.
Starting bid
Value: $350
Enjoy a memorable day of golf for two at the beautiful Diamond Hawk Golf Course—one of Western New York’s premier golf destinations. Take in the scenic views and well-manicured fairways as you play 18 holes on this stunning course.
After your round, relax and indulge in delicious food and refreshing drinks at the on-site restaurant, The Hawk, known for its inviting atmosphere and exceptional menu.
Keep track of your golf excursions in your beautiful golf book, while enjoying a cocktail in your golf glasses.
Starting bid
HerStory ‘Story of Health’ Vintage Necklace by Vintage Soul organic soap, and lavender flowers
Value: $125
Honor the healers with this meaningful collection from HerStory, Buffalo's beloved Delaware Avenue sanctuary celebrating women, wellness, and strength. Perfect for the healthcare professional who deserves beauty, rest, and a reminder of their own incredible strength!
This beautifully curated package includes:
HerStory is more than a boutique—it's a collective of female makers dedicated to strengthening beauty, experience, and wellness through products that guide your journey to wellbeing. Their mission celebrates women and their stories while empowering each of us to live happy, healthy, and grateful lives.
For those in healthcare who give so much to others, this package offers a reminder to pause, breathe, and honor your own strength. What we wear tells a story—let yours be one of wellness, resilience, and self-love
Starting bid
Value: $195
Bills Mafia, this one's for you! Get ready for game day with this ultimate Buffalo Bills fan basket packed with everything you need to show your team pride!
This incredible basket includes:
Let's Go Buffalo! Whether you're tailgating at the stadium, hosting a watch party, or settling in for Sunday football at home, this basket has everything to make your Bills experience complete. Perfect for any member of Bills Mafia—from longtime fans to the newest supporters!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Beautiful children’s books, I Love Grandma teether, “Notes from Grandma” book, $25 gift card to Sunshine and Bluebirds on Elmwood in Buffalo to pick up that beautiful something extra for your grandchild
Celebrate the sweetest bond with this heartwarming collection perfect for grandmas and their precious grandchildren!
This delightful package includes beautiful children's books to create cherished storytime memories, an adorable "I Love Grandma" teether for the littlest ones, and a special "Notes from Grandma" book—a keepsake treasure where grandma can share her wisdom, stories, and love for years to come.
Plus, you receive a $25 gift card to Sunshine and Bluebirds on Elmwood in Buffalo, a beloved local shop where you can pick out a beautiful 100% cotton something to wear for your little one.
Ideal for new grandmas, seasoned grandmas, or anyone who wants to shower their grandbaby with love and thoughtful gifts. Because the love between a grandma and grandchild is truly priceless!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Indulge your sweet tooth with this magnificent basket from Ko-Ed Candies, a beloved South Buffalo treasure that's been crafting confectionery perfection for generations!
This huge basket is overflowing with Ko-Ed's finest handcrafted chocolates and candies—think rich, creamy truffles, decadent chocolate-covered treats, classic favorites, and specialty sweets that have kept Western New Yorkers coming back for decades. Every bite is a taste of Buffalo tradition, made with quality ingredients and the kind of care that only a time-honored local candy maker can deliver.
Whether you're a dark chocolate devotee, a milk chocolate enthusiast, or you simply can't resist a beautifully crafted sweet treat, this generous basket has something to satisfy every craving. Perfect for sharing with family and friends (or keeping all to yourself—we won't tell!).
Support a South Buffalo legacy candy store and treat yourself to the delicious legacy of Ko-Ed Candies. Warning: This basket may cause serious chocolate bliss!
Starting bid
Value: $150
Wrap yourself in beauty and purpose with this stunning handmade shawl from Sevya—where fair trade meets timeless fashion!
Each Sevya shawl is a work of art, lovingly handcrafted by skilled artisans in India using centuries-old traditions passed down through generations. This exquisite piece showcases India's rich textile heritage through intricate techniques such as hand-loom weaving, embroidery, block-printing, or tie-dye—all created with eco-friendly, natural dyes and the finest materials.
"Sevya" is a Sanskrit word meaning "caring through service"—caring for humanity and the environment. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, Sevya has been partnering with artisan cooperatives throughout India for over 20 years, ensuring these talented craftspeople earn sustainable livelihoods while preserving their cultural traditions.
This isn't just a shawl—it's a treasure made to last for generations. Every piece tells a story of great culture, care, and community, and represents the many hearts and hands working together with compassion, respect, and equality.
Elegant, versatile, and meaningful—perfect for yourself or as a cherished gift.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Elevate your style with stunning designer earrings from Marcia Moran—where Brazilian beauty meets California cool!
Born and raised in Brazil, designer Marcia Moran relocated to Los Angeles in 2002 and pursued her lifelong passion for fashion and jewelry design. What began in her living room has blossomed into a renowned luxury jewelry brand featured in select boutiques and resorts worldwide, and worn by celebrities including Brie Larson, Drew Barrymore, Demi Lovato, and Hoda Kotb.
These exquisite earrings showcase Marcia's signature eye-catching, contemporary style—handmade with 18K gold-plated metals and stunning semi-precious stones. Each piece has its own unique texture, shine, and color, blending the spectacular natural resources of Brazil with modern sophistication.
Marcia's jewelry stands out for its perfect balance of timeless elegance and playful fashion. Her designs are hypoallergenic and crafted to make every woman who wears them feel powerful and beautiful.
A hidden gem among designer brands—treat yourself to jewelry that truly sparkles!
Starting bid
Value: $150
Treat yourself to a little kindness with this delightful package from NEO Gift Studio—Buffalo's most finest and most unique gift destination!
This package includes:
NEO Gift Studio is a chic gifting studio nestled in Buffalo's artistic Elmwood Village, where owners Joan and Joyce handpick each and every item that enters their store. Sourcing from designers and countries around the world, they've curated a stunning collection of gifts for every occasion—from Michael Aram pieces to Buffalo gifts, body and fragrance items, tabletop décor, and so much more.
Customers rave about NEO Gift Studio, calling it "the best gift studio in the entire world" and praising their "outstanding gift wrapping" that makes every shopper "look like a hero." Whether you're shopping for women's gifts, gentlemen's gifts, infants and kids, or simply treating yourself, you'll find countless unique and beautiful options.
Perfect for gift lovers, Elmwood Village enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates unique, beautifully curated finds!
Starting bid
Value: $100
The gift that gives endless possibilities! With a $100 Amazon gift card, the choice is entirely yours. Whether you're shopping for:
Amazon offers millions of products at your fingertips, with the convenience of fast shipping and easy browsing from the comfort of home. From practical purchases to wish-list splurges, this gift card opens the door to whatever you need or want.
Perfect for everyone—because who doesn't love Amazon?
Starting bid
Value: $225
Perhaps a cocktail before... then a bottle of red, bottle of white—it all depends upon your appetite! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine dining and exceptional wine with this delicious package from Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria. This incredible package includes:
Giancarlo's is an original concept that celebrates the Sicilian-immigrant culinary experience—referred to as the "original fusion cuisine." Traditional Sicilian food is a historical mosaic influenced by Greece, North Africa, Rome, the Middle East, France, Spain, and Italy. At Giancarlo's, this history-rich Sicilian cuisine is masterfully combined with the great American Steakhouse tradition and the art of the Neapolitan Pizzeria.
Centrally located on Main Street off the I-290, Giancarlo's is just minutes from the airport and downtown Buffalo. With exceptional professional service, spot-on food, and an atmosphere perfect for celebrating life's special moments, Giancarlo's creates dining experiences that leave lasting impressions.
Business casual dress code. Reservations strongly encouraged. 18+ recommended.
Perfect for foodies, wine lovers, date night enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates extraordinary Italian-American cuisine in an elegant setting
Starting bid
Value: $100
Brighten your days with this charming floral package from The Flower Garage. This delightful collection includes:
The Flower Garage brings joy in full bloom! Working with carefully chosen producers, they source the freshest blooms, wildflowers, and seasonal greenery to brighten your occasions and events. Whether you want a stunning pre-made arrangement, prefer their florist-guided bouquet service, or love the creative freedom of building your own bouquet, The Flower Garage offers something special for every flower lover.
Their curated gift selection also features linens, homewares, and personal care items—perfect for treating yourself or finding that special gift.
Sip from your beautiful floral mugs while admiring fresh flowers from The Flower Garage—a perfect pairing!
Perfect for flower enthusiasts, home décor lovers, or anyone who believes fresh blooms make everything better!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Ooh là là! Treat yourself to a touch of French sophistication with this chic collection from French Girl Boutique in Buffalo's charming Five Points neighborhood!
This exquisite package includes:
Owner Dani, who hails from England but lived most of her life in the south of France, brings genuine French flair and "serenity at home" philosophy to Buffalo's West Side. If you're looking for something uniquely different—beautiful, comfortable, and unmistakably chic—this is your chance to embrace that French Girl lifestyle!
Perfect for the fashionista who appreciates European elegance, quality craftsmanship, and a little je ne sais quoi!
Starting bid
Value: $200
Enjoy timeless elegance with this sophisticated package from Talbots, Williamsville's premier destination for classic women's fashion! This elegant collection includes:
Talbots is renowned for classic apparel and accessories that never go out of style. Whether you're looking for polished workwear, elegant evening pieces, or sophisticated casual wear in Misses, Petite, or Plus sizes, Talbots offers quality clothing that helps you present yourself at your best. Their helpful staff provides honest styling advice to help you find the perfect outfit.
Located at 5501 Main Street in charming Williamsville, your shopping experience doesn't have to end at Talbots! After you shop, take time to explore Main Street's delightful collection of boutiques, specialty shops, and wonderful restaurants. From The Jacqueline Shoppe to countless dining options, Main Street Williamsville is the perfect place to spend an afternoon browsing, shopping, and enjoying all this vibrant village has to offer.
Starting bid
Value: $198
Support our medical society and smell beautiful too! Whether for you or a loved one, this is your chance to own luxury while giving back.
Chance by Chanel - the deal of the century on the world's most beautiful perfume!
Chance by Chanel is more than a fragrance—it's an experience. This legendary scent embodies elegance, sophistication, and timeless style. Created by the House of Chanel, Chance is a whirlwind of fantasy and radiance that sweeps you into a world of possibility and allure.
With its distinctive rounded bottle and unexpected blend of floral, fruity, and spicy notes, Chance is designed for the woman who believes in destiny and seizes every opportunity. Whether you're treating yourself to everyday luxury or gifting it to someone special, this iconic perfume makes a powerful statement.
At a $198 value with a starting bid of just $75, this is your chance to experience Chanel's artistry at an extraordinary price while supporting your medical community. It's a win-win: you get one of the most coveted fragrances in the world, and your bid helps support the vital work of your medical society.
Starting bid
Value: $125
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience and stylish entertaining essentials with this delicious package! This elegant collection includes:
Enjoy an evening out at one of Buffalo’s Finest Restaurants. If you’re looking for trendy Italian in Buffalo city proper → JT’s Restaurant
For fine dining Italian in a slightly quieter neighborhood (Snyder) → Siena Restaurant
For relaxed, casual pizza + drinks with family or friends in the suburbs → Rocco’s Wood Fired Pizza
For polished New American cuisine, special occasions or brunch in the suburbs → 800 Maple
Dine at one of these wonderful restaurants then bring the entertaining home with your beautiful cutting board and cheerful appetizer knives!
Starting bid
Value: $180
When it comes to pizza, Buffalo does it right. Whether you're in the mood for classic comfort or bold flavor, the Queen City has a slice for every craving. Try one, or all of Buffalo’s legendary pizzerias: La Nova, Bocce, Just Pizza, Imperial Pizza, & Franco’s! Each spot brings its own twist to the Buffalo-style pie!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Elevate your everyday moments with this stylish package from Hertel Home Consignment, Western New York's premier destination for pre-owned luxury and unique treasures! This elegant collection includes:
Founded by CEO Michael T. Chamberlain, Hertel Home Consignment has earned prestigious recognition as Buffalo Spree's 2019 "Best Home Decor Store" and Buffalo News' 2023 "Best Furniture Store." This locally-owned business specializes in affordable high-end home décor, carefully curated by knowledgeable staff with expertise in design and floristry.
Their beautifully adorned gallery showroom is filled with eclectic treasures—from luxurious sofas and dining sets to unique art pieces and accent accessories. The inventory constantly evolves, meaning "you'll never visit the same store twice!" Each item is carefully selected for quality, condition, and style, promoting sustainability by giving new life to pre-owned treasures.
Two Convenient Locations:
Sip from your designer statement mugs while planning for your day.
Perfect for home décor enthusiasts, design lovers, sustainable shoppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality treasures at affordable prices!
Starting bid
Value: $75
Bring warmth and charm to your home with this delightful package from Rustic Buffalo, Western New York's favorite destination for rustic décor. This wonderful collection includes:
Rustic Buffalo specializes in unique, rustic home décor that brings warmth, character, and personality to any space. Whether you're looking for farmhouse chic, vintage finds, or charming accents to make your house feel like home, Rustic Buffalo has everything you need to create a space you love.
Visit any of their five convenient Western New York locations:
Open 7 days a week, year-round!
Start with your beautiful "Home" sign and then explore everything Rustic Buffalo has to offer!
Perfect for home décor enthusiasts, rustic style lovers, or anyone ready to add charm and character to their space!
Starting bid
Value: $175
Treat yourself to the ultimate treasure hunt with this fabulous package perfect for home décor lovers and bargain shoppers!
This delightful collection includes:
Get ready for an afternoon of discovery! Whether you're hunting for designer home décor at HomeGoods, scoring fashion finds at Marshalls, or exploring the endless aisles of TJ Maxx, these beloved stores offer the thrill of finding incredible brands at unbeatable prices. From kitchen essentials to decorative accents, stylish clothing to unique gifts, you never know what treasures you'll uncover!
This package gives you a head start with beautiful home items, plus the gift card to continue your shopping adventure. Mix, match, and make your house feel like home—all while staying within budget.
Perfect for bargain hunters, home decorators, fashionistas, or anyone who loves the thrill of finding that perfect something at an amazing price!
The treasure hunt awaits!
Starting bid
Value: $125
Beautiful Hand Knit Sweater, Knit Football Hat, and Buffalo Stuffed Animal
Welcome the newest member of our Buffalo Community with this adorable handmade package, This precious collection includes:
There's nothing quite like raising a Buffalo baby! This charming set combines the warmth of handcrafted items with hometown pride, creating keepsakes that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you're dressing baby for their first game day, a family photo, or just keeping them cozy through a Western New York winter, these handmade pieces are made with love.
Perfect for baby showers, new parents, proud Buffalo grandparents, or anyone welcoming a little one into the 716. Start them young with Buffalo pride and handmade warmth!
Starting bid
Value: $100
Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation with a $100 Gift Card to Excuria Salon & Spa. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a luxurious experience featuring expert hair care, soothing massages, revitalizing facials, and premium spa treatments. Excuria’s team of professionals provides personalized service in a serene, elegant environment designed to help you unwind and look your best.
Perfect for a day of pampering or a thoughtful gift for any occasion.
Starting bid
Value: $250
A Beautiful Holiday Wreath, Cream Cozy Blanket, Candle Sticks with Holiday Candles, Flowers in Lenox Vase, Holiday Cards and a Sandalwood Vanilla Scented
Celebrate the joy of the season and fill your home with warmth and style. This delightful collection features a handcrafted holiday wreath bursting with festive charm, a cream cozy blanket perfect for curling up on chilly winter nights, and elegant candle sticks with holiday candles to cast a welcoming glow throughout your space.
Share your holiday spirit with a set of beautiful holiday cards, and surround yourself with the soothing fragrance of a sandalwood vanilla scented candle — the perfect blend of comfort and calm.
Enjoy the holidays with these beautiful seasonal touches — and more — to bring your home to life for the holidays.
Starting bid
Value: $250
Donated by the Buffalo Bills!
Own a true piece of history with this Keon Coleman signed Cleat. Hand signed by one of the most exciting rising stars in football, this cleat captures the spirit, drive, and talent that make Keon Coleman a standout on and off the field. Add it to your collection and display it proudly.
This authentic cleat is more than sports gear, it’s a piece of the game you can hold onto forever!
Starting bid
Value: $250+
Savor the taste of the world with 8 bottles of exceptional wine from France, Spain, and beyond. Each bottle has been carefully selected to offer a rich variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gatherings, special celebrations, or simply enjoying a cozy evening at home. Explore the elegance of international vineyards and bring the world of wine to your table this season.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Curl up with a good book—or several!—with this literary lover's dream package from authors right here in Buffalo, NY
This delightful collection includes:
Why Brains Need Friends, Author Ben Rein holds a PhD in Neuroscience from SUNY Buffalo. His work focuses on the neuroscience of social behavior and connection: social interactions, loneliness, digital vs face-to-face interaction.
Telltale Hearts, Author Dean-David Schillinger, MD Grew up in Buffalo, NY. A Public Health Doctor, His Patients, and the Power of Story, uses patient-stories to highlight the intersection of medicine, public health, and the social determinants of health.
The Shape of Wonder, Alan Lightman How Scientists think, work and live. The book explores the lives, thoughts, motivations, and ethical concerns of scientists. It aims to demystify how science works and humanize the people doing it — showing that scientists are driven by curiosity, wonder, and responsibility.
Since 1971, Talking Leaves has been Buffalo's oldest independent bookstore, offering a distinctive and unusual selection of the finest writing and thinking. Located at the perfect spot near Elmwood and Bidwell, Talking Leaves is one of the country's premier bookshops—a cozy space filled with beautiful artwork, inviting nooks, and an atmosphere so comfortable you never want to leave. Connected to Caffé Aroma, you can grab a coffee and settle in with your new finds on their front patio. It's more than a bookstore—it's a Buffalo original.
Perfect for bookworms, literary enthusiasts, cozy evening lovers, or anyone who believes
Starting bid
Value: $75
Gorgeous, designer Shawl from Celtic Ore Knitwear - in Dublin Ireland! Wrap yourself in beauty and purpose with this stunning handmade shawl from.
Each shawl is a work of art, lovingly handcrafted by skilled artisans in Dublin using centuries-old traditions passed down through generations. This exquisite piece showcases Dublin's rich textile heritage through intricate techniques such as hand-loom weaving, embroidery, block-printing, or tie-dye—all created with eco-friendly, natural dyes and the finest materials.
This isn't just a shawl—it's a treasure made to last for generations. Every piece tells a story of great culture, care, and community, and represents the many hearts and hands working together with compassion, respect, and equality.
Elegant, versatile, and meaningful—perfect for yourself or as a cherished gift.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Treat yourself to the luxury you deserve with this exceptional spa package from Monroe MedSpa on Hertel Avenue! This indulgent package includes:
Whether you're looking to refresh, rejuvenate, or simply relax, Monroe MedSpa offers professional treatments tailored to your skin's unique needs. From deep-cleansing facials to advanced skincare solutions, you'll receive expert care in a serene, welcoming environment.
Take home an impressive collection of medical-grade skincare products that deliver real results - the same professional-quality products trusted by skincare experts.
Perfect for anyone who loves self-care or is looking to elevate their skincare routine with professional-grade products and services!
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
Treat yourself to the ultimate skin rejuvenation experience! The Skin Center at Southgate Medical Group offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic services designed to enhance your natural beauty and boost your confidence.
Their team of skilled professionals uses the latest advancements in skincare technology to deliver personalized, top-tier cosmetic treatments tailored to your unique needs. Services Include:
Whether you're looking to address specific skin concerns or simply want to refresh and revitalize your appearance, this package gives you access to cutting-edge treatments in a professional, caring environment.
Starting bid
Value: $250+
Starting bid
Value: $250
Starting bid
Value: $125
Two complimentary St. Francis prayer striped typography prints with the Prayer of Peace.
The light blue striped matte gives a calm, serene, uplifting feel — suitable for a bedroom, prayer nook, hallway, or even shabby chic living room.
A Beautiful addition in any Home.
Starting bid
Value: $100
$100 Worth of Assorted Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
Try your luck with $100 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets in varying denominations! This exciting bundle features a mix of different games and price points for maximum variety and fun.
What You Get:
Perfect For:
Starting bid
Value: $80
Discover a true neighborhood treasure with this delightful package from Five Points Bakery, the West End's beloved community gathering spot!
This package includes:
Five Points Bakery isn't just about incredible food—it's about respect for farmers, people, neighborhoods, and ways of life. Whether you're grabbing a morning coffee and pastry, enjoying lunch on their outdoor patio, or picking up one of their signature whole grain loaves, you'll experience the warmth and quality that makes this bakery a West Side institution.
Perfect for foodies, bread lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates supporting local businesses that truly care about their community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!