Medici Archive Project - Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Private one day tour and seminar discovering the life of one of the greatest femal artists of the period. Can be in Florence, Rome, or Naples.
How did a young woman artist of extraordinary talent find success at the Medici Court some four hundred years ago? Why does her art still captivate audiences today? What is it like to be an art historian, following Artemisia’s trail through archives and auction houses, discovering the secrets of her life?
In the company of Dr. Sheila Barker, author of the leading biography on this artist and an expert on Italian women artists, this private one-day seminar winds through galleries, palaces, and archives to reveal the fascinating life story one of history’s most celebrated artists. At every pass, you will be introduced to curators, restorers, and art experts for an insider's immersion in the process of historical sleuthing. The package, designed for two people, includes a signed copy of Artemisia Gentileschi by Sheila Barker (Getty Publications, 2020), lunch, all entry tickets, and private-car transportation within the city.
Estimated Value €1400
Starting bid
This one-day tutorial with Dr. Sheila Barker begins with a visit to a museum for close looking at artworks and for insights into reasons why European courts began offering women artists support in their endeavors. Following a relaxed lunch, the afternoon will include a brief visit to an auction house, gallery, or private collection, with opportunities to discuss general guidelines for assessing market value and building a collection that creates an insightful and enriching connection with great creative minds of the past. The package, designed for two people, includes lunch, all entry tickets, and private-car transportation within the city
Who were the first great patrons of women artists and why? Who are their major collectors today? Where are the bargains to be found? Paintings and sculptures by Europe’s early women artists, traditionally an undervalued category, are suddenly one of the hottest arenas for investment in the global art market.
By arrangement, the itinerary can be set in Florence, Rome, London, Washington, DC, or New York. Valid for 2 years.
Starting bid
Galileo's Garden is a stunning three bedroom apartment with private garden in the historic center of Florence.
This property is a few steps from the Ponte Vecchio with its own dedicated, ground level entry. The apartment offers a secluded and livable garden in an idyllic setting in the heart of Florence. Featuring 3 bedrooms – each with en-suite bath – Casa Galileo with Garden can sleep up to 6 people.
Booking requirres advance notice and coordination with owner too confirm availability. Valid for 1 year.
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