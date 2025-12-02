Medici Archive Project - Silent Auction

Private one day tour and seminar discovering the life of one of the greatest femal artists of the period. Can be in Florence, Rome, or Naples.









How did a young woman artist of extraordinary talent find success at the Medici Court some four hundred years ago? Why does her art still captivate audiences today? What is it like to be an art historian, following Artemisia’s trail through archives and auction houses, discovering the secrets of her life?





In the company of Dr. Sheila Barker, author of the leading biography on this artist and an expert on Italian women artists, this private one-day seminar winds through galleries, palaces, and archives to reveal the fascinating life story one of history’s most celebrated artists. At every pass, you will be introduced to curators, restorers, and art experts for an insider's immersion in the process of historical sleuthing. The package, designed for two people, includes a signed copy of Artemisia Gentileschi by Sheila Barker (Getty Publications, 2020), lunch, all entry tickets, and private-car transportation within the city.





Estimated Value €1400