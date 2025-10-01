Medina Academy Competitive Math Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
You paid $150 already, and need to pay 7x$150. Total becomes 8x$150=$1200
No expiration
You have already paid $150, so another $650 makes the upfront payment $800 in total.
Renews monthly
In addition to the $800 upfront, you also pay 8x$50. Total becomes $1200.
No expiration
You have already paid $150, so another $450 makes it $600, which covers half of the $1200. Remaining $600 is paid monthly.
