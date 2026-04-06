Medina Health Center Golf Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
NJ 08540
Full course access for the day
Includes 1 player with breakfast and lunch.
On-course visibility and participation
Includes 1 player, plus breakfast and lunch for 2, and branded hole signage.
Support and participate in the day
Includes 2 players with breakfast and lunch for 4.
High-visibility partnership tier
Includes 2 players, breakfast and lunch for 6, and hole signage.
Our premier partnership level
Includes 4 players, breakfast and lunch for 8, featured branding during the breakfast program, and hole signage.
Ideal for leading community partners
$
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