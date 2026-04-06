Medina Community Clinic Inc

Hosted by

Medina Community Clinic Inc

About this event

Medina Health Center Golf Fundraiser 2026

Jasna Polana - 4519 Province Line Road Princeton

NJ 08540

Individual Golfer
$550

Full course access for the day
Includes 1 player with breakfast and lunch.

Hole Sponsor
$1,250

On-course visibility and participation
Includes 1 player, plus breakfast and lunch for 2, and branded hole signage.

Silver Partner
$2,500

Support and participate in the day
Includes 2 players with breakfast and lunch for 4.

Gold Partner
$6,000

High-visibility partnership tier
Includes 2 players, breakfast and lunch for 6, and hole signage.

Diamond Partner
$10,000

Our premier partnership level
Includes 4 players, breakfast and lunch for 8, featured branding during the breakfast program, and hole signage.
Ideal for leading community partners

Add a donation for Medina Community Clinic Inc

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