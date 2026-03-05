Medina Mustangs PTA Discount cards

PTA discount cards are $10.00 each and valid until 12/31/2026. A list of participating business and discount amounts are listed on the back of the discount cards plus Katy's Dipped Delights is offering 10% off a dozen chocolate covered strawberries.





Discount cards can be purchased online, but pick up is in person at the following dates and times. You can also purchase them directly at the pick up location.





Wednesday 3/11/26 5PM-7PM @ Mark’s Pizzeria

Thursday 3/12/26 12PM-1PM @ The Coffee Pot

Saturday 3/14/26 9AM-11AM @ The Coffee Pot

Tuesday 3/17/26 12PM-1PM @ The Coffee Pot

Wednesday 3/18/26 5PM-7PM @ Cusimano’s

Thursday 3/19/26 5PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Elementary Family Fun Night

Friday 3/20/26 4PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Auditorium during Dog Treat Pick-Up

Tuesday 3/24/26 5PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Auditorium prior to PTA Meeting

Thursday 3/26/26 5PM-630PM @ Wise Intermediate School during Nature Night







