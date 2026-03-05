Medina Mustangs PTA Discount cards

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About this shop
PTA discount cards are $10.00 each and valid until 12/31/2026. A list of participating business and discount amounts are listed on the back of the discount cards plus Katy's Dipped Delights is offering 10% off a dozen chocolate covered strawberries.
Discount cards can be purchased online, but pick up is in person at the following dates and times. You can also purchase them directly at the pick up location.
Wednesday 3/11/26 5PM-7PM @ Mark’s Pizzeria
Thursday 3/12/26 12PM-1PM @ The Coffee Pot
Saturday 3/14/26 9AM-11AM @ The Coffee Pot
Tuesday 3/17/26 12PM-1PM @ The Coffee Pot
Wednesday 3/18/26 5PM-7PM @ Cusimano’s
Thursday 3/19/26 5PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Elementary Family Fun Night
Friday 3/20/26 4PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Auditorium during Dog Treat Pick-Up
Tuesday 3/24/26 5PM-6PM @ Oak Orchard Auditorium prior to PTA Meeting
Thursday 3/26/26 5PM-630PM @ Wise Intermediate School during Nature Night
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!