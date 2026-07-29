Cars are parked in front of a spooky drive-in movie screen advertising a Halloween Bash, with a full moon and a haunted castle in the background.

Hosted by

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Morning Star Lodge 26

About this event

Medina Odd Fellows 4th Annual Halloween Bash Silent Auction

Pick-up location

117 Public Square, Medina, OH 44256, USA

Sort by category

Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (White) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (White) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (White) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (White)
$100

Starting bid

#11 jersey, hand-signed by Jose Ramirez on the "1", with COA.

Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (Blue) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (Blue) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (Blue) item
Jose Ramirez Autographed Jersey (Blue)
$100

Starting bid

#11 jersey, hand-signed by Jose Ramirez on the "1", with COA.

Bernie Kosar Autographed Browns Jersey item
Bernie Kosar Autographed Browns Jersey item
Bernie Kosar Autographed Browns Jersey item
Bernie Kosar Autographed Browns Jersey
$100

Starting bid

#19 jersey, hand-signed by Bernie Kosar on the "1", with COA.

Clay Matthews Autographed Browns Jersey item
Clay Matthews Autographed Browns Jersey item
Clay Matthews Autographed Browns Jersey item
Clay Matthews Autographed Browns Jersey
$100

Starting bid

#57 jersey, hand-signed by Clay Matthews on the "7", with COA.

Dennis Rodman Autographed Bulls Jersey item
Dennis Rodman Autographed Bulls Jersey item
Dennis Rodman Autographed Bulls Jersey item
Dennis Rodman Autographed Bulls Jersey
$100

Starting bid

#91 jersey, hand-signed by Dennis Rodman on the "1", with COA.

Ariana Grande Autographed Guitar item
Ariana Grande Autographed Guitar item
Ariana Grande Autographed Guitar item
Ariana Grande Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

38" Display Guitar, hand-signed by Ariana Grande on the pick guard, with COA.

Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Guitar
$100

Starting bid

38" Display Guitar, hand-signed by Ed Sheeran on the pick guard, with COA.

Chevy Chase Autographed Griswold Jersey item
Chevy Chase Autographed Griswold Jersey item
Chevy Chase Autographed Griswold Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Front of the jersey features a classic moment from the Christmas film, and the back features Chevy Chase's autograph with COA.

Charlie Sheen Autographed "Wild Thing" Jersey item
Charlie Sheen Autographed "Wild Thing" Jersey item
Charlie Sheen Autographed "Wild Thing" Jersey item
Charlie Sheen Autographed "Wild Thing" Jersey
$75

Starting bid

#99 jersey, WILD THING front, hand-signed by Charlie Sheen on back, with COA.

Henry Winkler Autographed Waterboy Jersey item
Henry Winkler Autographed Waterboy Jersey item
Henry Winkler Autographed Waterboy Jersey item
Henry Winkler Autographed Waterboy Jersey
$75

Starting bid

#1 Coach Klein jersey, hand-signed by Henry Winkler on the "1", with COA.

William Shatner Autographed Star Trek Movie Poster (Framed) item
William Shatner Autographed Star Trek Movie Poster (Framed)
$50

Starting bid

Star Trek movie poster, hand-signed by William Shatner, with COA, framed.

Ed Sheeran Autographed Celestial CD item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Celestial CD item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Celestial CD item
Ed Sheeran Autographed Celestial CD
$25

Starting bid

Celestial CD, hand-signed by Ed Sheeran on the front, with COA.

Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond Autographed Book item
Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond Autographed Book item
Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond Autographed Book item
Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond Autographed Book
$25

Starting bid

Hardcover book has been hand-signed on the inside title page by Henry Winkler, with COA.

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