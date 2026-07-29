Medina Odd Fellows 4th Annual Halloween Bash Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Sort by category
Starting bid
#11 jersey, hand-signed by Jose Ramirez on the "1", with COA.
Starting bid
#11 jersey, hand-signed by Jose Ramirez on the "1", with COA.
Starting bid
#19 jersey, hand-signed by Bernie Kosar on the "1", with COA.
Starting bid
#57 jersey, hand-signed by Clay Matthews on the "7", with COA.
Starting bid
#91 jersey, hand-signed by Dennis Rodman on the "1", with COA.
Starting bid
38" Display Guitar, hand-signed by Ariana Grande on the pick guard, with COA.
Starting bid
38" Display Guitar, hand-signed by Ed Sheeran on the pick guard, with COA.
Starting bid
Front of the jersey features a classic moment from the Christmas film, and the back features Chevy Chase's autograph with COA.
Starting bid
#99 jersey, WILD THING front, hand-signed by Charlie Sheen on back, with COA.
Starting bid
#1 Coach Klein jersey, hand-signed by Henry Winkler on the "1", with COA.
Starting bid
Star Trek movie poster, hand-signed by William Shatner, with COA, framed.
Starting bid
Celestial CD, hand-signed by Ed Sheeran on the front, with COA.
Starting bid
Hardcover book has been hand-signed on the inside title page by Henry Winkler, with COA.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!