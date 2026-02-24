Medina Rugby Fundraiser and 50/50 Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
🎟️ Pre-Order or Pay for Your Ticket for the Medina Rugby Fundraiser! 🏉 -If paying for a ticket from a player please make sure to note the ticket number given and the player you are supporting. -If you are pre-ordering your ticket, you’ll receive a paper ticket at the door or Medina Rugby will contact you prior to the event to provide tickets. A paper ticket is required for entry. Don’t miss out on the fun and help support our K-12 youth rugby program! #MedinaRugby #Fundraiser #SupportYouthSports
🏉 MEDINA RUGBY 50/50 RAFFLE 🏉 Support Medina Rugby and get a chance to win BIG! 🎟 $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets 📅 Winner drawn: April 25th (at the Medina Rugby Fundraiser) 📍 Do not need to be present to win! 💰 Half the pot goes to the lucky winner, half supports Medina Rugby! Tickets can be purchased through Zeffy digitally or in person at the fundraiser.
🏉 MEDINA RUGBY 50/50 RAFFLE 🏉 Support Medina Rugby and get a chance to win BIG! 🎟 $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. 📅 Winner drawn: April 25th (at the Medina Rugby Fundraiser) 📍 Do not need to be present to win! 💰 Half the pot goes to the lucky winner, half supports Medina Rugby! Tickets can be purchased through Zeffy digitally or in person at the fundraiser.
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