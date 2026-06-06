Medina Squares Dance Club Interactive Performance

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About this event
Experience the rich heritage of square dancing with a captivating performance by experienced dancers followed by easy throughs, breaking down the basics to guide guests so anyone can participate.
Light refreshments available
Date: July 16, 2026
Time: 6:00pm - 7:00 pm
Location: Davis Parks School of Arts (780 W. Smith Rod, Medina 44256)
Fee: Free
Instructors: Medina Squares
Seating: limited to 25 attendees
Cancellations: Please email [email protected] if your availability to attend workshop changes - this will allow those on the waitlist to join us.
Thanks to generous donors and sponsors such as Chelsea Farmer, Realtor - The Barbara Wilson Team/Howard Hanna and Davis Parks School of Arts, this Arts Week 2026 program supports Medina County Arts Council's mission to make the arts accessible for all.
https://www.medinacountyartscouncil.org/arts-week-festival
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