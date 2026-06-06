Medina County Arts Council Inc

Hosted by

Medina County Arts Council Inc

About this event

Medina Squares Dance Club Interactive Performance

780 W Smith Rd

Medina, OH 44256, USA

Medina Squares Dance Club Interactive Performance
Free

Experience the rich heritage of square dancing with a captivating performance by experienced dancers followed by easy throughs, breaking down the basics to guide guests so anyone can participate.


Light refreshments available


Date: July 16, 2026

Time: 6:00pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Davis Parks School of Arts (780 W. Smith Rod, Medina 44256)

Fee: Free

Instructors: Medina Squares

Seating: limited to 25 attendees

Cancellations: Please email [email protected] if your availability to attend workshop changes - this will allow those on the waitlist to join us.


Thanks to generous donors and sponsors such as Chelsea Farmer, Realtor - The Barbara Wilson Team/Howard Hanna and Davis Parks School of Arts, this Arts Week 2026 program supports Medina County Arts Council's mission to make the arts accessible for all.


https://www.medinacountyartscouncil.org/arts-week-festival


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