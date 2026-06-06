Medina Squares Dance Club Interactive Performance

Experience the rich heritage of square dancing with a captivating performance by experienced dancers followed by easy throughs, breaking down the basics to guide guests so anyone can participate.





Light refreshments available





Date : July 16, 2026

Time : 6:00pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Davis Parks School of Arts (780 W. Smith Rod, Medina 44256)

Fee: Free

Instructors: Medina Squares

Seating: limited to 25 attendees

Cancellations: Please email [email protected] if your availability to attend workshop changes - this will allow those on the waitlist to join us.





Thanks to generous donors and sponsors such as Chelsea Farmer, Realtor - The Barbara Wilson Team/Howard Hanna and Davis Parks School of Arts, this Arts Week 2026 program supports Medina County Arts Council's mission to make the arts accessible for all.





https://www.medinacountyartscouncil.org/arts-week-festival



