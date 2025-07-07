Join the Meditation Artifacts Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Supports public programs, educator initiatives, and operations at a fair and equitable rate.
All benefits included. Cancel anytime. Charitable receipt provided.
Valid until March 23, 2027
One annual payment that stabilizes planning and sustains our work.
All benefits included. Auto-renew optional. Charitable receipt provided.
Renews monthly
Provides significant support for new initiatives and ongoing programs.
All benefits included. Cancel anytime. Charitable receipt provided.
Renews monthly
Lower-cost entry for students and early-career professionals. If you have the means, we encourage you to join at Supporting or Sustaining to help make this tier possible.
All benefits included. Cancel anytime. No charitable receipt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!