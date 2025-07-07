Meditation Artifacts

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Meditation Artifacts

About the memberships

Join the Meditation Artifacts Membership

Supporting Membership (Monthly) – Recommended
$25

Renews monthly

Supports public programs, educator initiatives, and operations at a fair and equitable rate.

All benefits included. Cancel anytime. Charitable receipt provided.

Supporting Membership (Annual)
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

One annual payment that stabilizes planning and sustains our work.

All benefits included. Auto-renew optional. Charitable receipt provided.

Sustaining Membership (Monthly)
$50

Renews monthly

Provides significant support for new initiatives and ongoing programs.

All benefits included. Cancel anytime. Charitable receipt provided.

Access Membership (Monthly)
$5

Renews monthly

Lower-cost entry for students and early-career professionals. If you have the means, we encourage you to join at Supporting or Sustaining to help make this tier possible.

All benefits included. Cancel anytime. No charitable receipt.

Add a donation for Meditation Artifacts

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