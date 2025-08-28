Hosted by

The Oneness Truth Foundation Corp

About this event

Connecting Hearts, Uplifting Minds: The CBCT Foundation Workshop

1195 Arrowhead Rd

Ellenville, NY 12428, USA

Regular Rate
$1,700

Standard registration for the full retreat experience. Register now to join us in a transformative weekend.

Zeffy may offer you an optional tip at checkout to support their free platform. This is completely optional and does not affect your registration fee.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

  • Refunds are available for written requests received on or before September 17, 2025, minus a $150 administrative fee.
  • Cancellations made between September 18 – October 3, 2025 will receive a 50% refund of the total payment.
  • No refunds will be issued for cancellations made after October 3, 2025, or for no-shows.
  • If the retreat is canceled by the organizers, all payments will be refunded in full.


Duo Discount
$2,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Just $1,350 per person.
Bring a friend, partner, or colleague and save together. A shared experience for deeper connection.

Zeffy may offer you an optional tip at checkout to support their free platform. This is completely optional and does not affect your registration fee.

Cancellation & Refund Policy

  • Refunds are available for written requests received on or before September 17, 2025, minus a $150 administrative fee.
  • Cancellations made between September 18 – October 3, 2025 will receive a 50% refund of the total payment.
  • No refunds will be issued for cancellations made after October 3, 2025, or for no-shows.
  • If the retreat is canceled by the organizers, all payments will be refunded in full.


Initial gift ticket
$20

testing for process

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!