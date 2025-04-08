Meeple Center Membership

Valid for one year
This is our front line Meeple. The Fighter is likely to be active on Friday Game Nights and plans to attend a handful of the yearly events we host. Fighter class is essentially discounted membership for those who plan on regular participation and includes free entrance to one big event per year. Membership covers any individual and their household and includes a weekly rental.
Renews monthly
These are our most elusive Meeples. They work in the shadows to make Meeple Center a supporting and awesome community. They surprise us when they attend, but they are welcomed with open arms. They are probably just busy with their latest heists or some type of scheme. Membership covers any individual and their household, and includes a weekly rental.
Renews monthly
These powerful Meeples share in the glory of battle with our Fighters. They attend often, talk about our events with family and friends, and generously share their time and games with other Meeples. They help run games, make general demands, and attend even our paid events for free. Generally , they have the means and desire to support our community at the highest level. Membership covers any individual and their household, and includes a weekly rental.
