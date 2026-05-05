Meerkat Online Merch + Memories! ❤️💛💙

From first friendships to big milestones, this year has been one to remember! Our 2025–2026 yearbook captures the magic of our Meerkat community—filled with smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments.





💛 A perfect keepsake for your child

📸 Packed with photos from throughout the year

🎉 A celebration of our amazing school family





Reserve your copy today and relive the memories for years to come!