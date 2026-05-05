Meerkat Online Merch + Memories! ❤️💛💙

Offered by
About this shop
From first friendships to big milestones, this year has been one to remember! Our 2025–2026 yearbook captures the magic of our Meerkat community—filled with smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
💛 A perfect keepsake for your child
📸 Packed with photos from throughout the year
🎉 A celebration of our amazing school family
Reserve your copy today and relive the memories for years to come!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!