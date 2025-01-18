May 17 Flight Donations

The Veteran and Guardian are invited to this dinner at no charge. This ticket is for a guest to join them at the dinner. Please understand that Zeffy charges a processing fee for these payments. You have the option to pay all, part, or none of the processing fee. Talons Out Honor Flight will still receive all of your donation regardless of what you choose.

The Veteran and Guardian are invited to this dinner at no charge. This ticket is for a guest to join them at the dinner. Please understand that Zeffy charges a processing fee for these payments. You have the option to pay all, part, or none of the processing fee. Talons Out Honor Flight will still receive all of your donation regardless of what you choose.

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