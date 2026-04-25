Henderson KY Pride Inc.

Hosted by

Henderson KY Pride Inc.

About this event

Meet & Greet: Jaida Essence Hall

101 N Water St STE B

Henderson, KY 42420, USA

Solo Photo Experience (1 Guest)
$40

Admits one (1) guest for a professional photo with Jaida Essence Hall.
This ticket includes one individual photo. No additional guests may join.

Arrival Time: Please arrive no later than 4:45 PM. Late arrivals will not be admitted.

Two-Guest Photo Experience
$75

Admits two (2) guests for a shared professional photo with Jaida.
Both guests will be in one photo together. Both guests must arrive and enter at the same time.

Arrival Time: Please arrive no later than 4:45 PM. Late arrivals will not be admitted.

Three-Guest Photo Experience
$100

Admits three (3) guests for a shared professional photo with Jaida.
All guests will be in one photo together and must arrive and enter at the same time.

Arrival Time: Please arrive no later than 4:45 PM. Late arrivals will not be admitted.

Four-Guest Photo Experience
$125

Admits four (4) guests for a shared professional photo with Jaida.
All guests will be in one photo together and must arrive and enter at the same time.

Arrival Time: Please arrive no later than 4:45 PM. Late arrivals will not be admitted.

Add a donation for Henderson KY Pride Inc.

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