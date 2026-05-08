Meet and Greet Skills Session with Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir

About this event
Villa Park, Bridgeview IL
Meet and Greet - Shoot Around with Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir community event. All activities on this date are FREE. Please consider donating - all proceeds support the upcoming Ballin in Faith Retreat.
This event will take place at ICN Ogden in the gym.
2844 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL
Meet and Greet - Retreat Informational and skills session with Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir. All activities on this date are $10/participant. Please consider donating - all proceeds support the upcoming Ballin in Faith Retreat.
This event will take place at Islamic Foundation Villa Park in the gym.
300 W Highridge Ave., Villa Park, IL
Meet and Greet - Retreat Informational and skills session with Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir. All activities on this date are $10/participant. Please consider donating - all proceeds support the upcoming Ballin in Faith Retreat.
This event will take place at Universal School in the gym.
7350 W 93rd, Bridgeview, IL
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