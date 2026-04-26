Colfax Culture &Community Collab (4Cs)

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Colfax Culture &Community Collab (4Cs)

About this event

Colfax Art Underground Showcase

1915 E Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80206, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a fun evening of food, music, and artist support.

Colfax Banner Supporter - One Banner
$39.50

Sponsor one lamp post banner

  • $6,636 Goal — Fund all 168 banners along the corridor

Why It Matters

Your support helps:

  • Fund 28 local artists
  • Activate Colfax with permanent, rotating public art
  • Drive foot traffic and economic recovery post-construction
  • Tell the story of our community through diverse, local voices
Colfax Banner Supporter - 42 Banners
$1,659

Fully sponsor one artist banner design

  • $6,636 Goal — Fund all 168 banners along the corridor

Why It Matters

Your support helps:

  • Fund 28 local artists
  • Activate Colfax with permanent, rotating public art
  • Drive foot traffic and economic recovery post-construction
  • Tell the story of our community through diverse, local voices
Powerbox Wrap Supporter - Single Powerbox
$1,300

Turn everyday infrastructure into vibrant public art. 17 Total Installations — Help us activate the full corridor

  • $22,050 Goal — Complete the full series

Why It Matters

Your support helps:

  • Fund 28 local artists
  • Activate Colfax with permanent, rotating public art
  • Drive foot traffic and economic recovery post-construction
  • Tell the story of our community through diverse, local voices


Original Art Panel Supporter (4’ x 4’)
$1,200

Support one-of-a-kind artwork created by local artists.


Why It Matters

Your support helps:

  • Fund 28 local artists
  • Activate Colfax with permanent, rotating public art
  • Drive foot traffic and economic recovery post-construction
  • Tell the story of our community through diverse, local voices
Original Art Panel Supporter & Owner (4’ x 4’)
$2,000

Sponsor + Own the artwork after the program concludes in 2027


Why It Matters

Your support helps:

  • Fund 28 local artists
  • Activate Colfax with permanent, rotating public art
  • Drive foot traffic and economic recovery post-construction
  • Tell the story of our community through diverse, local voices
Add a donation for Colfax Culture &Community Collab (4Cs)

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