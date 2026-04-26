Colfax Art Underground Showcase

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About this event
Join us for a fun evening of food, music, and artist support.
Sponsor one lamp post banner
Your support helps:
Fully sponsor one artist banner design
Your support helps:
Turn everyday infrastructure into vibrant public art. 17 Total Installations — Help us activate the full corridor
Your support helps:
Support one-of-a-kind artwork created by local artists.
Your support helps:
Sponsor + Own the artwork after the program concludes in 2027
Your support helps:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!