Meet the Author Book Bundles 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Please consider donating a Book Bundle in support of the Meet the Author Scholarship fund!
Book Bundles donated here will go to families within our school community who otherwise would not be able to participate in our program through our MTA Scholarship Fund. 📚💰🤗
Each bundle includes a signed, personalized copy of the visiting author's book, a special keepsake to enjoy at home.
PROGRAM COSTS:
Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year. The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.
When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶
There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute without making a book bundle purchase.
Book Bundle Description:
This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.
PRICING OPTIONS:
We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students.
Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.
There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.
PROGRAM COSTS:
Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year. The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.
When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶
Book Bundle Description:
This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.
PRICING OPTIONS:
We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students.
Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.
There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.
PROGRAM COSTS:
Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year. The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.
When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶
Book Bundle Description:
This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.
PRICING OPTIONS:
We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students.
Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.
There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.
PROGRAM COSTS:
Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year. The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.
When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Delivery Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Delivery Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Delivery Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Delivery Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!
These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.
Important Details:
Delivery Information:
All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺
Suggested Price: $6-$12
Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!