Meet the Author Book Bundles 2026

211 8th St

Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Book Bundle Donation item
Book Bundle Donation
$30

Please consider donating a Book Bundle in support of the Meet the Author Scholarship fund!


Book Bundles donated here will go to families within our school community who otherwise would not be able to participate in our program through our MTA Scholarship Fund. 📚💰🤗


Each bundle includes a signed, personalized copy of the visiting author's book, a special keepsake to enjoy at home.


PROGRAM COSTS:

Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year.  The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.  


When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶



There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute without making a book bundle purchase.

Kindergarten & 1st Grade Book Bundle item
Kindergarten & 1st Grade Book Bundle item
Kindergarten & 1st Grade Book Bundle item
Kindergarten & 1st Grade Book Bundle
Pay what you can

Book Bundle Description:

This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.


  • Book 1: I'm Not Small, by Nina Crews (hardcover)
  • Book 2: Supertruck, by Stephen Savage (hardcover)


PRICING OPTIONS: 

We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students


Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.

  • Minimum Price $30: Covers the full cost of the books being purchased 📚
  • Suggested Price $60: Helps cover costs for Author visit fees and other expenses💛
  • MTA Scholarship Fund: Please contact Ms Teresa in the main office for details 😇

There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.


2nd & 3rd Grade Book Bundle item
2nd & 3rd Grade Book Bundle item
2nd & 3rd Grade Book Bundle item
2nd & 3rd Grade Book Bundle
Pay what you can

Book Bundle Description:

This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.


  • Book 1: Tally Tuttle Turns into a Turtle, by Kathryn Holmes (paperback)
  • Book 2: Fireworks, by Matthew Burgess (hardcover)


PRICING OPTIONS: 

We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students


Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.

  • Minimum Price $25: Covers the full cost of the books being purchased 📚
  • Suggested Price $60: Helps cover costs for Author visit fees and other expenses💛
  • MTA Scholarship Fund: Please contact Ms Teresa in the main office for details 😇

There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.


4th & 5th Grade Book Bundle item
4th & 5th Grade Book Bundle item
4th & 5th Grade Book Bundle item
4th & 5th Grade Book Bundle
Pay what you can

Book Bundle Description:

This bundle includes the following two (2) books which will be signed by the author at our in-school author presentations happening throughout March & April.


  • Book 1: Across so Many Seas, by Ruth Behar (hardcover)
  • Book 2: OLYMPIANS Hades: Lorde of the Dead (paperback)


PRICING OPTIONS: 

We believe every child should be able to participate, that's why we are introducing "Pay what you can" option to help make this program more equitable for our students


Families are welcome to pay what works for them, and those who are able are encouraged to pay the suggested price or add a little extra to support our school.

  • Minimum Price $25: Covers the full cost of the books being purchased 📚
  • Suggested Price $30: Helps cover costs for Author visit fees and other expenses💛
  • MTA Scholarship Fund: Please contact Ms Teresa in the main office for details 😇

There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute financially without making a book bundle or merchandise purchase.


Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Royal Blue item
Youth Monster Reader T-Shirt Royal Blue
Pay what you can

Celebrate reading and our school pride with this “Monster Reader” youth t-shirt, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are. Perfect for young readers who proudly call themselves one of the Wild Things!


These limited-run shirts are youth-sized and designed for everyday wear — at school, at home, or curled up with a good book.


Important Details:

  • Youth sizes only
  • Please indicate size and color preferences during checkout
  • Please note: exact sizes and colors are limited, and some substitutions may be necessary at time of pickup

Delivery Information:

  • Shirts will be distributed to students the day of your child's first author visit
  • Book bundle purchase not required to purchase shirts
  • Alternate pickup: Can be arranged — please email [email protected] to coordinate

All proceeds support PS 118 programs and community events. Thank you for supporting our Wild Things! 📚🐺


Suggested Price: $6-$12


Pay What You Can: Choose a price that works for your family within the listed range. If you’re able, please consider paying the suggested price or adding a donation to help support PS 118.

Add a donation for PS 118 Parent Teacher Association, Inc.

$

