Meet the Author Book Bundles 2026

Please consider donating a Book Bundle in support of the Meet the Author Scholarship fund!





Book Bundles donated here will go to families within our school community who otherwise would not be able to participate in our program through our MTA Scholarship Fund. 📚💰🤗





Each bundle includes a signed, personalized copy of the visiting author's book, a special keepsake to enjoy at home.





PROGRAM COSTS:

Author visits cost $500 per author, additionally the PTA funds one Book Bundle for every classroom and ensures the school library receives a copy of each Book Bundle title for the year. The PTA also covers the cost of books for the Meet the Author Scholarship Fund.





When you purchase the "Book Bundle Donation", you are directly helping to offset these book costs, THANK YOU!🫶









There is a donation-only option available at the bottom of the product listing page for those who wish to contribute without making a book bundle purchase.