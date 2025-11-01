Meet The Chefs 2025 Auction

Retreat to the Alpine Paradise of the Sierra Mountain Range in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for Five Days & Four Nights at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino for Two, Including a $600 American Express Gift Card Toward Ski Lift Tickets (Land Only)

Your trip for two includes:

· 5 days/4 nights accommodations at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

· Room-related taxes

· (1) $600 American Express gift card toward ski lift tickets

· Complimentary shuttle service to nearby destinations within Incline Village

Complimentary Guided Nature Walks: Explore scenic trails with expert guides, learning about local wildlife and

flora

· Complimentary Monkey Rock Hike: Enjoy a guided hike to Monkey Rock, offering stunning panoramic views of Lake Tahoe

· Complimentary Water Garden Meditation: Experience peaceful, guided meditation surrounded by tranquil water gardens

· Complimentary Archery: Test your skills with complimentary archery sessions, perfect for beginners and seasoned arch

Estimated Value $4,000



