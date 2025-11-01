Meet The Chefs 2025 Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Retreat to the Alpine Paradise of the Sierra Mountain Range in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for Five Days & Four Nights at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino for Two, Including a $600 American Express Gift Card Toward Ski Lift Tickets (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
· 5 days/4 nights accommodations at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino
· Room-related taxes
· (1) $600 American Express gift card toward ski lift tickets
· Complimentary shuttle service to nearby destinations within Incline Village
Complimentary Guided Nature Walks: Explore scenic trails with expert guides, learning about local wildlife and
flora
· Complimentary Monkey Rock Hike: Enjoy a guided hike to Monkey Rock, offering stunning panoramic views of Lake Tahoe
· Complimentary Water Garden Meditation: Experience peaceful, guided meditation surrounded by tranquil water gardens
· Complimentary Archery: Test your skills with complimentary archery sessions, perfect for beginners and seasoned arch
Estimated Value $4,000
Starting bid
Luxuriate in Rural Amed, Bali for Eight Days & Seven Nights in the Golden Buddha Resort in Two One-Bedroom Cottages for Four, Including Round Trip Airport Transfers, a Balinese Massage, a Balinese Dinner and a Choice of Either a Water Sport, a Visit to Tirta Gangga Water Palace or a Visit to Pura Lempuyang Temple (Land Only)
Your trip for four includes:
· 8 days/7 nights accommodations at the Golden Buddha Resort in Two One-Bedroom Cottages
· Daily complimentary breakfast
· Welcome drinks upon arrival
· Choice of either self-guided snorkeling excursion or diving experience accompanied by a master diver or visiting Tirta Gangga Water Palace or Pura Lempuyang Temple, including a private driver
· (1) Full body massage per person
· (1) Special dinner prepared and served at the resort
· Round trip airport transfers
· Complimentary bottled water
Estimated Value $Priceless
Starting bid
It's Sports Mania at Any Game in the Contiguous U.S., Out of Dozens of
Teams When You Take Your Choice of an Exciting NFL, NHL, NBA,
MLB, MLS or PGA Regular Season Game or Tournament with Reserved
Tickets for Three Days & Two Nights with Economy Class Air for Two
Your trip for two includes:
· Round trip Economy Class air
· 3 days/2 nights accommodations at your chosen destination at either Hyatt place, Hilton Garden inn, Doubletree hotels or similar
· 2 reserved tickets to your choice of any regular season game or tournament in the Contiguous U.S.
· Daily complimentary breakfast
· All room related taxes
· Free concierge reservation service
Estimated Value $Priceless
Starting bid
A Theme Park Adventure for the Family in Orlando, Florida for Five Days & Four Nights at the Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld® in a Studio Suite for Two Adults and Two Children, Including Two-Day Tickets to Disney World® and One-Day Park to Park Tickets to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure Theme Parks (Land Only) Your family trip for four includes:
· 5 days/4 nights accommodations at the Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld® in a Studio Suite
· Daily complimentary hot breakfast buffet
· All room-related taxes
· Complimentary shuttle to SeaWorld® and Universal Studios
· Complimentary priority entry to SeaWorld® Orlando daily as a guest of Residence Inn Orlando at SeaWorld
· Complimentary in-room internet access
· 2-Day tickets; includes admission to either Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney - MGM Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park
· 1-Day Park-to-Park admission tickets to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure
· Free concierge reservation service
Estimated Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!