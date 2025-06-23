Meet the Man-Jared "Bear" Jones Autograph Event Benefitting TCU Foodbank
1619 Martin Luther King Blvd
Houma, LA 70360, USA
Be the First to Meet the Bear!
$50
Want to be the very first person to meet Jared and get his autograph?
Enter our VIP raffle for just $50 per chance!
Winner gets:
✅ Front of the line access
✅ The first meet & greet with Jared
✅ Bragging rights for life 😉
⏳ Hurry! Entry closes Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST.
The winner will be notified by email or phone on the same day.
📢 If the winner does not respond by Sunday, June 29 at 8:00 AM CST, we’ll draw a new name—so keep an eye out! *All proceeds benefit the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank.
Guaranteed Access: Jared "Bear" Jones Autograph Event!
$150
Want to secure your spot to meet Jared Jones?
We’re releasing the first 150 VIP tickets for $150 each!
🎫 Your VIP Ticket Includes:
✅ Guaranteed access to the autograph event
✅ Front of the line placement
✅ A chance to meet Jared—no waiting, no stress
⏳ Due to time limitations, space is extremely limited. Only a select number of fans will be able to go through the line—don’t miss your chance! *All proceeds benefit the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank.
