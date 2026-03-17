Meet the Residents Registration: November 2026

Suggested donation $25.





By registering, you are expressing interest in attending on this date; once the event is confirmed, we will contact you via email with additional details.

Participating artists will be announced as they are confirmed.





Surf Point is a 501c3 public charity. In order to maintain our public charity status, we must raise funds from the broad public to show support beyond large donations. Your support in any amount, from $1, is beneficial to Surf Point being able to demonstrate public support and supports our programs.