Meet Who You're Becoming

For this event, we’ll be matching attendees into small groups based on your registration form responses. Please be prepared to answer a few short questions when you register — your answers will help us create more meaningful group connections during the event.
For this event, you’ll need to enter registration details for both attendees, including names and email addresses — please ensure all information is accurate, as we’ll use it to match small groups for the event.
Please note: You and your friend may not be placed in the same small group, as our matching is designed to encourage new connections and fresh perspectives.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing