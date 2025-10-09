Meet Who You're Becoming

240 S Taaffe St

Sunnyvale, CA 94086, USA

General
$18

For this event, we’ll be matching attendees into small groups based on your registration form responses. Please be prepared to answer a few short questions when you register — your answers will help us create more meaningful group connections during the event.

Bring A Friend
$30
groupTicketCaption

For this event, you’ll need to enter registration details for both attendees, including names and email addresses — please ensure all information is accurate, as we’ll use it to match small groups for the event.


Please note: You and your friend may not be placed in the same small group, as our matching is designed to encourage new connections and fresh perspectives.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing