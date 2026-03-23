Hosted by

Active 20-30 Club of Carson City 140

About this event

Meeting Fines

Late to meeting
$1

Late? We saved your seat and your fine!

Talking/ Side conversation
$1

Whispers travel fast... and so does this fine.

Interruption(s)
$1

Breaking the meeting’s zen—fines apply to grand entrances, surprise acts, and cutting people off (because that doesn’t just happen on the freeway).

Sargent-at-Arm's special
$1.40

Because sometimes, only the "Finemaster" can spot the sneaky moves. This fine covers those ‘special’ moments the Sergeant-at-Arms just can’t let slide—whether it’s a mysterious foot tap, a super funny mess-up, or that Oscar-worthy “I totally wasn’t zoning out” performance you’re desperately trying to sell.

Sargent-at-Arm: Custom amount
Pay what you can

*Cannot be less than $2.

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