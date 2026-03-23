Meeting Fines

About this event
Late? We saved your seat and your fine!
Whispers travel fast... and so does this fine.
Breaking the meeting’s zen—fines apply to grand entrances, surprise acts, and cutting people off (because that doesn’t just happen on the freeway).
Because sometimes, only the "Finemaster" can spot the sneaky moves. This fine covers those ‘special’ moments the Sergeant-at-Arms just can’t let slide—whether it’s a mysterious foot tap, a super funny mess-up, or that Oscar-worthy “I totally wasn’t zoning out” performance you’re desperately trying to sell.
*Cannot be less than $2.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!