Meeting Room User Fee

$25.00 per day (4-hour maximum), for profit-making organizations based in Sturbridge
Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.
$25.00 per day (4-hour maximum), for profit-making organizations based in Sturbridge
Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.
Out of Town For-Profit Business or Organization
$40
$40.00 per day (4-hour maximum), payable in advance, for profit-making organizations from out of town
Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.
$40.00 per day (4-hour maximum), payable in advance, for profit-making organizations from out of town
Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.
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