Meeting Room User Fee

$40.00 per day (4-hour maximum), payable in advance, for profit-making organizations from out of town Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.

$40.00 per day (4-hour maximum), payable in advance, for profit-making organizations from out of town Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.

More details...