Friends Of The Joshua Hyde Public Library Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of The Joshua Hyde Public Library Inc

About this event

Meeting Room User Fee

306 Main St

Sturbridge, MA 01566, USA

Sturbridge For-Profit Business or Organization
$25
$25.00 per day (4-hour maximum), for profit-making organizations based in Sturbridge Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.
Out of Town For-Profit Business or Organization
$40
$40.00 per day (4-hour maximum), payable in advance, for profit-making organizations from out of town Fees will not be refunded except in the case of natural disasters, or if the Library must cancel the event.

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