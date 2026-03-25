Meadowbrook Educational Foundation

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Meadowbrook Educational Foundation

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MEF 8th Grade Promotion - Lei's Fundraiser

8th Grade Promotion Lei item
8th Grade Promotion Lei
$15

Celebrate a milestone with a beautiful ribbon lei. Order yours today to honor your 8th grader and add a touch of tradition to their special achievement.

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DONATE A LEI!! item
DONATE A LEI!!
$15

Help an 8th grader celebrate their achievement by sponsoring a lei. Your donation ensures every student feels honored and included n their big day, regardless of their financial situation.

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Money Flower - $1 Bills item
Money Flower - $1 Bills
$5

Add a money flower with $1 bills (total bills $3).


Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.


Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $10 and $6 in bills

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Money Flower - $5 bills item
Money Flower - $5 bills
$18

Add a money flower with $5 bills (total bills $15).


Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.


Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $36 and $30 in bills

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Money Flower - $10 Bills item
Money Flower - $10 Bills
$33

Add a money flower with $10 bills (total bills $30).


Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.


Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $66 and $60 in bills

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MBMS 2026 item
MBMS 2026
$5

Add MBMS 2026 to the sides of the lei

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Add a donation for Meadowbrook Educational Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!