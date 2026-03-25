MEF 8th Grade Promotion - Lei's Fundraiser

About this shop
Celebrate a milestone with a beautiful ribbon lei. Order yours today to honor your 8th grader and add a touch of tradition to their special achievement.
Help an 8th grader celebrate their achievement by sponsoring a lei. Your donation ensures every student feels honored and included n their big day, regardless of their financial situation.
Add a money flower with $1 bills (total bills $3).
Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.
Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $10 and $6 in bills
Add a money flower with $5 bills (total bills $15).
Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.
Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $36 and $30 in bills
Add a money flower with $10 bills (total bills $30).
Select the quantity to determine number of flowers.
Photo shows 2 flowers with a total cost of $66 and $60 in bills
Add MBMS 2026 to the sides of the lei
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!