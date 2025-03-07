Mega Meditation Summit 2025 (SPONSORS)

- Featured branding in promotional materials (brochures, websites, social media, newsletters)
- Mention in press releases and event marketing campaigns
Prominent display of Logo during key segments
- Feature on PSSM Global Media Channels for global visibility
- Premium Vendor Booth
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
- Logo on banners, event brochures, and website
- Social media shout-outs on event pages
- Mention on PSSM Global Social Media Channels
- Inclusive of Vendor Booth
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
- Recognition in event brochures and website
- Social media acknowledgement
- Inclusive of Vendor Booth
Community Sponsor
$5,000
- Logo on event brochures and digital platforms
- Social media mention before and during the event
- Inclusive of Vendor Booth
Vendor Booth Only
$650
Vendor Booth Only
- Standard Vendor Booth
- Logo on the Vendor’s Directory for the Event
